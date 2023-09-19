Mark Carney can’t be allowed to forget his role in Britain’s ruin

Liz Truss this week made a good and brave speech, pointing out that there is really no alternative to her growth agenda if we want to create an economy with good fundamentals and viable public finances. Mark Carney’s cheap remark that her policies imploded because she created “Argentina on the Channel” has been flung in her face.

Yet this implosion was largely the result of bungled monetary policy and the worldwide withdrawal from the massive and misguided printing of money, conducted both after the 2008 crisis and then again under Covid. This episode gave us the era of zero interest rates which undermined capitalism by making capital a free good. Carney himself was heavily involved, before leaving the Bank to become a spokesman for central banks to focus on climate change – when their true role is to contain inflation.

Truss was embarking on her programme just as this monetary overreach was being corrected, with interest rates being forced up to push down the inflation that had resulted. Here the Bank, steeped in Carney’s legacy, made serious errors which compounded her problems.

First, it was slow in raising rates, well behind the Fed, and this depressed sterling, contributing to talk of a “crisis”. Secondly, concerns that the Bank was not doing enough to curb inflation set off fears that it would need to raise rates later to much higher levels. This destabilised the gilt-edged market.

Incredibly, the Bank announced that it would sell bonds (quantitative tightening) into this market, badly worsening the panic. It should have been sending out the opposite signal – that this panic was wrong and that it was raising rates sufficiently to get inflation down.

Carney’s jibe, therefore, is misdirected. Had he forgotten the key role of the Bank – which he himself led for years – in a programme of monetary debasement, sold as a wonderful cure for the crises of capitalism? In retrospect it can be seen as a programme to ruin capitalism.

It is not just in the UK that productivity growth has stalled since the post-2008 crash monetary policies were ushered in; it is an OECD-wide phenomenon. Reversing it is a work in progress everywhere.

In the UK, we need to focus again on what is killing growth, just as we did during the 1980s reform era. The Thatcher inheritance of lower taxes and less burdensome regulation has been gradually reversed, leaving us mired in some of the highest tax rates in our history and a huge web of regulation that is stifling our entrepreneurial culture.

The consensus of the governing classes running our institutions today, inherited from the Carneys who preceded them, is that this web must be accepted and that tax must be raised as far as needed to finance the ever-growing burden of public service provision to deal with our ageing demographics and the demands of redistribution.

This is a dismal vision. Plainly, it is not acceptable to the public at large, who are naturally unhappy at the indefinite prospect of no improvement in their living standards.

If we look around the world, or even our own history, at examples of stronger growth, we see that they occur where tax is low, regulations are light and incentives to raise profits by innovation are high.

That was what Liz Truss was saying. She was frustrated in carrying out her plans by the very people shouting about an Argentine implosion.

Patrick Minford is professor of applied economics at Cardiff University

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.