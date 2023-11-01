Mark Cavendish robbery: Third man jailed over knifepoint house raid

Jo Jobson has been jailed for 15 years for his part in the robbery at the home of Mark Cavendish

A third man has been jailed for his part in a knifepoint robbery at the home of the Olympic cyclist, Mark Cavendish.

Jo Jobson, 27, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of two counts of robbery after the masked raid at the property in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021.

He was handed a 15-year jail sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Two men, Romario Henry and Ali Sesay, were jailed in February and police are still seeking a fourth suspect.

Judge Timothy Walker, sentencing Jobson, described the robbery as "targeted and carefully planned", involving "at least four people, possibly more".

Mr and Mrs Cavendish were at home with their children at the time of the robbery and the judge said the effects on the family had been "dreadful".

Jobson showed no reaction as his sentence was read out. He smiled and shrugged to a small group of supporters in the public gallery as he was led to the cells.

Mr Cavendish did not attend the sentencing.

More to follow.

