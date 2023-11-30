Mark Cuban has 'no plans' to run for president next year, says he wants more family time

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban walks off the court after the Mavericks victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center on Nov 12, 2022.

Don't count on Mark Cuban's name appearing on the 2024 ballot.

The billionaire businessman told NBC News on Wednesday that he has "no plans to run" to run for president.

In 2016, the "Shark Tank" star teased a potential run for president before eventually endorsing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, saying he had lost hope that Trump would be a pro-business candidate who was moderate on other issues.

Cuban floated the idea of running in 2020 before telling former Obama administration official David Axelrod that he decided to close that door after seeing how he’d match up against Trump and President Joe Biden.

In July, the Dallas Mavericks owner said is not considering a bid despite bipartisan group No Labels urging him to run as a third-party candidate, saying "my family would disown me" for the campaign.

Speculation follows 'Shark Tank' departure

The latest online speculation over Cuban running for office comes as he plans to leave "Shark Tank" in 2025 after filming the next season and amid reports he plans to sell his majority stake in the Mavericks. ABC has not yet announced the Emmy-winning show's renewal for season 16.

"I just want to have a couple summers with my teens before they go off on their own," Cuban said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. "Nothing to do with the show. I love it. I love being on it. I love what (it) represents and how it motivates entrepreneurs around the world."

Mark Cuban's political beliefs

Cuban has criticized the two-party political system in the U.S., calling it "so messed up" at an Axios event in 2022. He added that the system encourages candidates to appeal to the extreme views of voters on each side.

In 2015, Cuban said on his private-messaging app Dust that he wants to be a Republican but disagrees with them on most social issues, according to The Washington Post. He said he wants a smaller and smarter government but called the GOP a mess.

Contributing: KiMi Robinson, Dan Wolken

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is Mark Cuban going to run for president? He says he has 'no plans.'