Mark Cuban offers Pfizer stock to ex-Cowboys WR Cole Beasley if he gets COVID vaccine

Mark Cuban wants people to get vaccinated. And in one specific case, he’s willing to pay for it.

The Dallas Mavericks owner offered to buy former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley a share of Pfizer stock in Beasley’s wife’s name if the SMU and Little Elm alumnus would get vaccinated.

I’ll tell you what Cole. You get vaccinated and promote vaccination on all your social, I’ll buy your wife a share of Pfizer stock. It pays a 3.78% dividend. That way she is getting a percentage of Pfizer’s earnings. Deal ? https://t.co/gMmMHt97ro — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2021

The offer came in a Twitter message Tuesday morning after Beasley, who has famously resisted the COVID-19 vaccine, posted a message an hour earlier.

“I’ll get vaccinated and be an advocate for it if Pfizer puts a percentage of its earnings from the vaccine in my wife’s name,” Beasley posted in a reply to a Pro Football Talk story on vaccinations in the NFL.

Cuban, who explained that the a share of Pfizer stock pays a 3.78% dividend.

“I’ll tell you what Cole. You get vaccinated and promote vaccination on all your social, I’ll buy your wife a share of Pfizer stock,” Cuban wrote. “That way she is getting a percentage of Pfizer’s earnings. Deal?”

Beasley had not responded to Cuban, at least publicly, as of 11:15 a.m. But he did respond to some of those criticizing his vaccine stance.

“If y’all are tired of hearing about it get off Twitter,” Beasley said.

Only 13 NFL teams have reported a vaccination rate of 85% or better, according to the NFL Network. Two teams are still below 50%.

The Cowboys have reached at least 70% vaccinations, according to the Dallas Morning News.