Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: "I require my employees to be vaccinated" as Gov. Greg Abbott bans mandates in Texas

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in a podcast Wednesday that he requires all of his employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Driving the news: Cuban's comments come the same week Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday that prohibits COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any "entity," including employers.

What he's saying: “If you work for me, I require my employees to be vaccinated, unless there's a doctor's reason where they can't be. Like you — I don't want my kids to be at risk," Cuban said on an episode of the podcast "10 Questions with Kyle Brandt."

“It is your choice, it is absolutely positively up to you," Cuban added. "But there's consequences that come with that."

The big picture: The NBA has no vaccine mandate, but localities across the country have ordinances that prevent unvaccinated athletes from participating in indoor activities.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said that his entire coaching staff is vaccinated and estimated players are in the "90th-percentile" of being vaccinated, The Dallas Morning News reports.

In September, the Mavericks updated their health and safety protocol that requires fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The Dallas Mavericks open their season on Oct. 26 against the Houston Rockets.

