Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk that Twitter's new paid-for verified accounts are annoying him

Mark Cuban has told Elon Musk that Twitter's new paid-for verified accounts were annoying him.

The Dallas Maverick owner and billionaire entrepreneur told the social media platform's new owner in a tweet: "From one entrepreneur to another, for when you have your customer service hat on. I just spent too much time muting all the newly purchased checkmark accts in an attempt to make my verified mentions useful again. Hope this helps."

Musk responded: "It's working for me. That said, we can definitely make the verified mentions tab more usable."

Cuban previously celebrated the billionaire's acquisition and said he was "looking forward" to the Musk era on Twitter, describing him as a "ready, fire, aim entrepreneur."

After Musk took over on October 27, he set out plans to launch a subscription service costing $8 a month to give users a blue checkmark, the ability to post longer videos, priority for their posts and see fewer ads. Cuban supported the plan and tweet-quoted Musk saying: "Your business. Your decision."

The plan came under fire from celebrities and politicians including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

That has not stopped the Tesla and SpaceX CEO from doubling down on his plans to charge Twitter users who want to remain verified.

But on a call on Twitter Spaces called Elon Q&A: Advertising & the Future on Wednesday, Musk said "maybe this is a dumb decision, but we'll see."

