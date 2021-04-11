Mark Cuban’s Top Investing Advice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Lisa
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Often controversial and always entertaining, self-made billionaire Mark Cuban is not shy in his opinions, especially when it comes to money — and that’s good news for budding investors. Mark Cuban, after all, is rich and famous. He owns a jet and a basketball team. He’s a reality TV star who millions tune in to watch on “Shark Tank.” If you don’t listen to a guy who created one of the world’s greatest fortunes out of nothing, who do you listen to?

Read: ‘Shark Tank’ Stars Share 50 Business Tips

It wasn’t always that way. Cuban famously lived for years on the budget of a broke college student, driving lousy cars, eating lousy food and saving, saving, saving. A serial entrepreneur, forward-thinking investor and notorious taker of calculated risks, Cuban’s seed money is now fueling startups all over the country in all kinds of industries.

The following is a selection of the finest Mark Cubanisms — from years past to just this year — that can inspire, educate and entertain investors of all levels.

Last updated: April 8, 2021

Woman in her 30s filling out tax information online.
Woman in her 30s filling out tax information online.

Pay Off Debt, Then Invest

In a 2018 interview with MarketWatch, Cuban laid down some indisputable arithmetic that explains why paying off debt before you invest might just deliver the biggest returns of all.

“The best investment you can make is paying off your credit cards, paying off whatever debt you have. If you have a student loan with a 7% interest rate, if you pay off that loan, you’re making 7%, that’s your immediate return, which is a lot safer than picking a stock, or trying to pick real estate, or whatever it may be,” Cuban said.

See: Just How Rich Are Oprah, Bill Gates and Other Big Names?

Budget planning, spreadsheet with report graph.
Budget planning, spreadsheet with report graph.

Never Invest To Get Out of Trouble

Just like you should never gamble if you absolutely have to win, Cuban insists that the same rules apply to investing as a remedy for financial trouble.

“If you are buying because you need the price to go up and solve a financial hole you are in, that is the EXACT WRONG time to trade,” Cuban tweeted on Feb. 3. “And we all have to respect people who choose to sell because they need to. Bills don’t care what the market does [sic]. Get right and come back later.”

Find Out: These 47 Billionaires Got Richer During The Pandemic

Display of Stock market quotes with city scene reflect on glass
Display of Stock market quotes with city scene reflect on glass

Don’t Invest In the Stock Market

Cuban had some harsh words for what most investors think of as capitalism’s greatest wealth-generation machine — the stock market. In 2007, he used his blog to offer some advice to young people who aren’t sure what to do with their money.

He wrote: “Put it in the bank. The idiots that tell you to put your money in the market because eventually it will go up need to tell you that because they are trying to sell you something. The stock market is probably the worst investment vehicle out there. If you won’t put your money in the bank, NEVER put your money in something where you don’t have an information advantage. Why invest your money in something because a broker told you to? If the broker had a clue, he/she wouldn’t be a broker, they would be on a beach somewhere.”

More: 16 Money Rules That Millionaires Swear By

Businesswoman check data in smartphone and tablet.
Businesswoman check data in smartphone and tablet.

But If You Do, Buy an Index Fund

Not everyone is going to build a successful software startup from scratch, and they don’t necessarily want to be called “idiots” for investing in the stock market. Fine, but Cuban at least wants them to avoid picking their own stocks or buying into expensive mutual funds. His advice mirrors that which fellow billionaire investor Warren Buffett has long offered, as well — buy an index fund.

In an interview with Hayman Capital Management founder Kyle Bass, Cuban said, “for those investors not too knowledgeable about markets, the best bet is a cheap S&P 500 fund,” according to MarketWatch.

Read: 21 Life Hacks From Warren Buffett That Anyone Can Use

Sideview, Laptop, Sitting, Young Woman, Student, Campus, Outdoors,.
Sideview, Laptop, Sitting, Young Woman, Student, Campus, Outdoors,.

Embrace Poverty (‘Live Like a Student’)

Cuban told Time’s Money magazine how much he was influenced by a book called “Cashing in on the American Dream: How to Retire by the Age of 35.”

“The whole premise of the book was if you could save up to $1 million and live like a student, you could retire. But you would have to have the discipline of saving and how you spent your money once you got there. I did things like have five roommates and live off of macaroni and cheese and really was very, very frugal. I had the worst possible car.”

See: Stocks That Would Have Made You Rich Today

Young businesswoman in casual clothing.
Young businesswoman in casual clothing.

Buy a Stock You Believe In and Hold on for Dear Life

When the Reddit and GameStop trading frenzy went down, Cuban was able to offer some insightful advice as most of the investing world was struggling just to understand what was even going on.

On a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), Cuban responded to a Redditor’s call for advice with this comparison to Bitcoin.“Many bought at the highs in 2017 and watched it fall by ⅔ or more. But they held on because they believe in the asset … When I buy a stock, I make sure I know why I[‘m] buying it. Then I HODL until … I learn that something has changed,” using text-slang acronym for “hold on for dear life.”

Find Out: How Does Cryptocurrency Work – and Is It Safe?

Business Team Investment Entrepreneur Trading discussing and analysis graph stock market trading,stock chart concept.
Business Team Investment Entrepreneur Trading discussing and analysis graph stock market trading,stock chart concept.

Take Risks — But Play It Safe 90% of the Time

Without risk, there can be no reward, and the bigger the risk, the bigger the potential payout. Cuban wants investors to go for broke and swing for the fences — but only with a sliver of their investments.

“If you’re a true adventurer and you really want to throw the hail Mary, you might take 10% and put it in Bitcoin or Ethereum, but if you do that, you’ve got to pretend you’ve already lost your money. It’s like collecting art, it’s like collecting baseball cards, it’s like collecting shoes. It’s a flyer, but I’d limit it to 10%,” Cuban told Vanity Fair.

More: 13 Toxic Investments You Should Avoid

izmir, Turkey - November 20, 2017 Studio shot of golden Bitcoin with a digital background.
izmir, Turkey - November 20, 2017 Studio shot of golden Bitcoin with a digital background.

If One of Those Risks Is Crypto, Stick With the Big Boys

If you’re considering jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon, you’d be wise to place your bets on the biggest names in the game because Cuban sees way too many similarities to 1999 for comfort.

On Jan. 11, he tweeted: “Watching the cryptos trade, it’s EXACTLY like the internet stock bubble. EXACTLY. I think btc, eth, a few others will be analogous to those that were built during the dot-com era, survived the bubble bursting and thrived, like AMZN, EBay, and Priceline. Many won’t.”

Read: India Proposes Ban on Bitcoin — and the US Could Be Next

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Philanthropist Warren Buffett (C) is joined onstage by 24 other philanthropist and influential business people featured on the Forbes list of 100 Greatest Business Minds during the Forbes Media Centennial Celebration at Pier 60 on September 19, 2017 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Philanthropist Warren Buffett (C) is joined onstage by 24 other philanthropist and influential business people featured on the Forbes list of 100 Greatest Business Minds during the Forbes Media Centennial Celebration at Pier 60 on September 19, 2017 in New York City.

If You Don’t Understand an Investment, Walk Away

Cuban has crossed philosophical paths with Warren Buffett more than once when it comes to investing fundamentals. Like Buffett, Cuban warns against investing in things you don’t understand.

In 2010, Cuban wrote on his blog, “If you don’t fully understand the risks of an investment you are contemplating, it’s okay to do nothing.” More recently, he confirmed that position by stating even more emphatically, “No. 1 rule of investing: When you don’t know what to do, do nothing.”

See: 21 Billionaires Who Lost Big in 2020

Focused young african businessman wear headphones study online watching webinar podcast on laptop listening learning education course conference calling make notes sit at work desk, elearning concept.
Focused young african businessman wear headphones study online watching webinar podcast on laptop listening learning education course conference calling make notes sit at work desk, elearning concept.

Knowledge Is the Best Investment

The best way to avoid investing in something you don’t understand is to understand whatever you’re invested in. Cuban wrote on his blog about the power of what he calls the “knowledge advantage” and what he gained from it in his early years as a budding entrepreneur.

In 2007, he wrote: “At MicroSolutions it gave me a huge advantage. A guy with little computer background could compete with far more experienced guys just because I put in the time to learn all I could. I read every book and magazine I could. Heck, three bucks for a magazine, 20 bucks for a book. One good idea that led to a customer or solution paid for itself many times over.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Mark Cuban’s Top Investing Advice

Recommended Stories

  • The AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Share Price Is Up 589% And Shareholders Are Delighted

    We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While not every stock performs well...

  • ‘Clear the Capitol,’ Vice President Mike Pence pleaded, according to timeline of riot

    New details about the Capitol riot are contained in a previously undisclosed document from the Pentagon that was obtained by The Associated Press.

  • Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious This Week

    These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week.

  • Cuban migrants arrive on shore in the Florida Keys

    A group of Cuban migrants arrived by boat in the Middle Florida Keys city of Marathon Friday afternoon.

  • The Spring Sale Is Here: 4 Game-Changing Stocks Discounted by 40% (or More)

    All three indexes have rocketed to new all-time highs, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the charge. At its best, the Nasdaq more than doubled in just 11 months' time. A number of factors, including sector rotation, higher Treasury yields, and valuation concerns, have weighed heavily on some of the market's growth stocks of late.

  • Musk’s Las Vegas Tunnel Is Like a Tesla Amusement Park Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Nate Calabrese almost skipped right over the ``driver wanted'' ad on job-search website Indeed.com because it offered so few details. Turned out the posting was for the Boring Co., the tunneling business owned by Elon Musk. That's how Calabrese, 27, ended up driving people underneath the Las Vegas convention center on Friday in one of the first public peeks at the so-called “Loop” Musk has constructed there.The company's first big commercial project was set for unveiling at Las Vegas’s glitzy annual Consumer Electronics Show this January, but the Covid-19 pandemic got in the way. Now, it’s ready for its first big deployment at the World of Concrete event from June 8-10, city tourism officials said Friday.The Loop ride itself is short, matching the tunnels—just about 0.4 miles long for each of the four sections, making a total of about 1.7 miles of tunnel. But they make up for their brevity in fun, with enough pulsing colored lights that the staff has nicknamed the slick track “Rainbow Road.”Comprising of a fleet of modified Tesla sedans that loop—as their name implies—among three stops, the system can carry passengers at up to 40 miles per hour. The idea is to move people around shows that pre-Covid routinely attracted tens of thousands of people, in a sprawling space that comprises four different exhibit halls. The cost will be free to conference goers, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.Riders who board at the South or West station stops will wait outside for their Teslas, and enter tunnels that slope down through entrances lined with painted grey rocks, amusement-park style. Riders who board at the Central station stop ride down 40 feet via an escalator to a large open hall with room for Teslas to pull in so passengers can hop in or out. Each car seats three people at the moment because of Covid restrictions, but they could hold as many as five.Drivers all had to pass tests, including a driving exam, Calabrese said—and a surprising number of applicants can’t nail the portion that requires them to reverse safely out of a spot, he said. The group had to drill for a number of emergency scenarios, including bomb threats, active shooters, and tunnel collapse.The Vegas Loop was approved in May 2019 and built at a cost of $52.5 million, paid for by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Association. Most of the funds came from hotel taxes. Boring has also said it would like to build a Loop to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles from a nearby Metro stop. That potential project is still undergoing environmental review. Its only existing project is a test tunnel in Hawthorne, California, that was finished in 2018.The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop could one day tap into a broader network envisioned to connect more parts of of the city, including the Strip, and potentially, as far as the airport. Those plans are in the permitting and land-use approval stage, according to a spokesman for Clark County, Nevada, where much of the route would go.Calabrese likes the job a lot so far, and at $17 an hour plus benefits, said he's doing much better financially compared to his old life as a Vegas cab driver. He’ll still need to find new work eventually though. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Chief Executive Officer Steve Hill said Friday that once the cars get certified for driverless transportation, and passengers feel comfortable with the idea, they will drive on their own. “We will work toward autonomy,” he told reporters.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Richard Branson is leading a campaign to end the death penalty, along with other key business figures. The Virgin Group founder said there is an urgent need to abolish the practice.

    A coalition of global business figures, led by the Virgin Group founder, is calling for capital punishment to be permanently abolished around the world

  • Hornets come back from 17 down but can’t hold on in 4th quarter, lose to Hawks

    Hornets lose P.J. Washington to an ankle sprain

  • Japan's Matsuyama in control of Masters, leads by four shots

    Japan's Hideki Matsuyama stormed home in style to put himself in position to become the first Asian golfer to win the Masters as he held a four-shot lead after the rain-interrupted third round at Augusta National on Saturday. Matsuyama, who began the day three shots behind overnight leader Justin Rose, played eight holes after a 78-minute weather delay and went a sizzling six under over that stretch for a seven-under-par 65 that brought him to 11 under. "Before the horn blew I didn't hit a very good drive, but after the horn blew for the restart I hit practically every shot exactly how I wanted to," Matsuyama, whose last PGA Tour win came in 2017, said through an interpreter.

  • Josh Berry gets 1st career Xfinity victory at Martinsville

    Josh Berry has worked for several years as a coach for JR Motorsports, working with up-and-coming drivers and enjoying their success as their careers developed. Berry passed star rookie Ty Gibbs with 28 laps to go at Martinsville Speedway and earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in the completion of a race that started Friday night. Earnhardt said he did peek at the TV as the final laps wound down, and once he saw Berry take the white flag with a pretty nice lead, “We cried some happy, happy tears.”

  • Victims of anti-Asian hate share their stories at Quincy rally

    A Massachusetts state representative says the Legislature is currently considering several anti-racism bills, including one that would expand the definition of a hate crime.

  • Sir John Major calls on Royal family to ‘end friction as speedily as possible’

    Sir John Major said yesterday that the “friction” between the Royal family and the Duke of Sussex was “better ended as speedily as possible”. The former prime minister spoke about the rift after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would fly back from the US to attend the Duke’s funeral. Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Sir John was asked whether he agreed with comments made by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who said: “Many a family gather and get over tension and broken relationships at the time of a funeral. Something very profound unites them all again – that would be true of this family, I am sure.” Sir John, who was appointed special guardian to Princes William and Harry after the death of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, said: “I’m sure he is right, I believe he is right and I certainly hope so. “The friction that we are told has arisen is a friction better ended as speedily as possible, and a shared emotion, a shared grief, at the present time because of the death of their father, their grandfather, I think is an ideal opportunity. “I hope very much that it is possible to mend any rifts that may exist.”

  • Henry Cavill goes Instagram official with new girlfriend — see the pic!

    Cavill, 37, introduced his "beautiful and brilliant love" Natalie Viscuso to his 15 million Instagram followers.

  • Hugh Jackman and wife stun in 1996 wedding photos shared for their 25th anniversary

    The actor said it was his "destiny" for the couple to be together.

  • Palace reveals Prince Philip redesigned Balmoral Castle's notorious heating system

    Prince Philip devised a special heating system to protect the paintings at Balmoral Castle, it has emerged as the Royal family paid tribute to his conservation work on its estates. The Palace revealed on Sunday that the Duke of Edinburgh was behind an initiative to install a heating system that responded to humidity rather than the outside temperature to create a less damaging atmosphere for the castle’s many antiques. The Duke’s fervent passion for horticulture and agriculture also led him to re-landscape many the Queen’s estates and even get behind the wheel of a bulldozer to realise his vision. In a memorial released on Sunday, the palace detailed the works the Duke carried out and oversaw on the Queen’s private estates at Sandringham and Balmoral, as well as Great Windsor and Home Parks. It revealed how the Duke took a particularly close interest in the maintenance of the Queen’s beloved Balmoral residence in Aberdeenshire, where she spends August and July.

  • Bristling tensions with Prince Harry remain, but Royal family will wear the mask of unity at Duke’s funeral

    The subtle briefings were designed to give Prince Harry the softest possible landing on his arrival back in the UK ahead of his beloved grandfather’s funeral on Saturday. From sources suggesting he was “united in grief” with the rest of the Royal family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, to the couple’s unofficial spokesman Omid Scobie insisting – should anyone be in doubt – that “Harry was incredibly close to Philip”, the Sussex spin machine was in evidence as the displaced Prince prepared for his first transatlantic flight in 13 months. Members of the Royal family also sought to calm serves ahead of what is feared could be a difficult reunion for the House of Windsor, with a palace source suggesting that the Prince of Wales was particularly looking forward to seeing his youngest son. “It’s been more than a year,” they pointed out.

  • 'I hate this home now:' California couple finally changes the locks on their dream house after previous owner refused to leave for over a year

    Myles and Tracie Albert bought their home with cash in January 2020. But the seller used a legal loophole during the pandemic to remain in the house.

  • A 911 dispatcher in Louisiana was arrested after authorities say she refused to return $1.2 million that was accidentally deposited into her account

    According to a lawsuit filed last week, Charles Schwab & Co. mistakenly transferred the woman more than $1.2 million. It meant to transfer $82.56.

  • Andre Drummond shows what bully basketball can do for injury-depleted Lakers

    The Lakers need Andre Drummond to be on his game with LeBron James and Anthony Davis injured, and he provided that in win over the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Why Prince Philip’s great-grandchildren shouldn't attend the Royal funeral

    Of all the images that stood out during the televised funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, there was one that has endured in the collective consciousness longer than any other: that of two boys who had just lost their mother, walking in sombre procession behind her coffin, while the world looked in upon their most private moment. Alongside Princes William and Harry that day walked their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Amid a terrible whirlwind of public mourning and spectacle, the Duke was reportedly deeply concerned about the emotional wellbeing of his bereaved grandsons, then 15 and 12. “I’ll walk if you walk,” he apparently told them at a dinner before the funeral. And, of course, he kept his word. Almost a quarter of a century later, has there been a change of heart within the monarchy about the role of children at Royal funerals? It is understood that the Duke’s 10 great-grandchildren, who include Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will not be in attendance at his funeral this Saturday. That nine are under 10 years of age (Savannah Phillips will turn 11 in December) has likely played a part in the decision.