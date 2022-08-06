Mark Cuban: Why Doing Nothing Is Sometimes the Best Investing Strategy

Gabrielle Olya
·1 min read
ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mark Cuban sold Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999. He is now a serial entrepreneur, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, long-time “Shark Tank” Shark, executive producer and bestselling author. He currently oversees Mark Cuban Companies, which encompasses companies across numerous industries ranging from healthcare to AI. Cuban boasts over 11 million followers across his social media platforms.

Recognized by GOBankingRates as one of Money’s Most Influential — and tied for the No. 1 spot among the most popular and well-known money experts — here, he shares why “do nothing” is often the best investment strategy and the one factor that can determine whether or not a company is a good investment.

What’s the one piece of money advice you wish every person would follow?

Don’t follow excitement, follow your homework. People tend to chase excitement in markets, thinking if everyone else is buying or selling, they should be, too. Instead, we all need to do our homework and have a good reason why we are buying or selling a stock.

And when you don’t know what to do, do nothing. Over the long haul of decades, the markets will work in your favor.

Check Out: The Top 100 Financial Experts of 2022
The Most Influential Money Experts: Where We Get Our Money Advice

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

So many I can’t name one. Typically, it’s a private company where I trusted someone I should not have. Integrity of the CEO often is a greater determinant of an investment’s future performance than their business acumen.

If you are investing money you can’t afford to lose in a private company, make sure you get independent references on management.

Jaime Catmull contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Mark Cuban: Why Doing Nothing Is Sometimes the Best Investing Strategy

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands of flights canceled or delayed due to severe weather

    The weather conditions from coast to coast are leaving many passengers stranded.

  • Relax this weekend without breaking the bank — save up to 20% on at-home massagers

    See how these three pain-relieving products can help reduce muscle pain and tension. Available for up to 20% off on Amazon.

  • Slayings of Four Muslim Men in Albuquerque May Be Linked, Police Say

    Wikimedia CommonsTwo days after hosting a press conference on the killings of three Muslim men in the last nine months, Albuquerque police were back to address yet another one Saturday.Just before midnight Friday, the Albuquerque Police Department received word of the murder of yet another Muslim man, Police Chief Harold Medina told reporters. And authorities believe the four killings may be linked, he said.Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, a 27-year-old local official in the city of Española, was shot a

  • Make your business operations more efficient with these office printers

    Need something to help your print more efficiently in the office or at home? We've examined the highest-rated office printers for 2022 to offer you some tips on selecting a quality product.

  • Mark Cuban: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Billionaire

    Mark Cuban is not the richest person on Earth. With Forbes stating his net worth as $4.7 billion, he's not even in the same orbit as Musk, Bezos, Gates and the rest of the 11-figure giants at the top...

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • A Shocking Percentage of Adults Failed This Financial Quiz. Can You Do Better?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's Why Rich Americans Are Moving Here

    Households that make over $200,000 annually comprise just a sliver of all tax returns that are filed in a given year, but their movement between states can have a significant financial impact. When a state loses more high-earning tax filers … Continue reading → The post Where High-Earning Households Are Moving – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy. Jim

  • The Best Defense Dividend Stocks for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The long history of the stock market tells us one of the best things you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks. Time and again studies show dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by healthy margins, and even when the market has generated negative returns across certain decades, income-generating stocks still produced gains. It's one of the reasons why I think the defense industry is an excellent place to look for investments for a lifetime of passive income.

  • Big Oil Is Paying Out Years of Dividends in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Some oil and gas companies are flush with so much cash that they are paying out a full year’s worth of dividends in a single day -- and sometimes more than that.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteTaiwan Says China Simulating Attack on Mai

  • ‘I hope I don’t crash and burn.’ I recently hired my first financial planner, but in just seven months, they’ve lost $70K. What’s my move?

    Question: I recently rolled my retirement pension and 401(k) into one account, managed by a financial planner. How do I know if they’re making sound investments? Answer: First, you’ll want to share your concerns with your new financial planner, and know this: “We’re in a bear market …What’s surprising is that your financial planner has not contacted you to discuss your portfolio allocation, what they’re doing to mitigate risk and how they’re performing relative to appropriate benchmarks such as the S&P 500 for stocks and the Bloomberg Aggregate US bond index,” says certified financial planner Anthony Ogorek of Ogorek Wealth Management.

  • Fact-check: Will Democratic bill 'increase taxes on millions of Americans'?

    An analysis found every income group would lose ground from the bill’s tax changes, although by a modest amount — approximately 1%.

  • Why the jobs report could tank the stock market, according to a big Wall Street bear

    Does the jobs report set the table for a potential swift downdraft in stocks?

  • Investors shouldn't wait for the Fed to stop raising rates as the stock market historically bottoms 6 months before the last hike, Fundstrat says

    "We continue to see 2H 2022 as a rally period," Fundstrat said, adding that June was likely a bottom for the market and a bounce-back is in sight.

  • Should You Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Right Now?

    Economic slumps can be unnerving, and many investors are concerned about how a potential recession could affect their finances. To be clear, the U.S. is not officially in a recession just yet. Despite slowing economic growth, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) -- the organization responsible for deciding when the country is in a recession -- has not made the call so far.

  • Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive, sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In its quarterly report, Berkshire said the energy unit bought out Abel in June under an agreement among them and the family of the late billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, which owns an 8% stake. Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate took a $362 million charge to capital, reflecting the premium over how much the stake's value was reflected on its books.

  • Do you really need a financial adviser? Take this six-question test to find out.

    Whether you’re 27 and starting a career or 57 and planning for retirement, you may wonder, “Do I need to hire a financial planner?” Will paying an adviser’s fee result in substantially better financial decisions and fewer costly mistakes? If you’re a diligent saver and competent investor, you may figure there’s little reason to purchase an adviser’s services. If you don’t know something, such as whether converting to a Roth IRA makes sense or not, you’re comfortable researching the answer on your own.

  • Sinema among top private equity cash recipients as she removed billionaire tax loophole from Manchin bill

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema removed the carried interest provision included in Democrats' inflation bill, a victory for private equity interests that have poured large sums into her campaign.

  • Why Banks Are Paying Savers So Little, and What to Do About It

    With deposits high, legacy big banks don’t feel much pressure to raise depository rates right now. There are a few ways, however, for savers to squeeze slightly higher yields on their idle cash.