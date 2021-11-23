Mark D'Amico admits his role in good Samaritan fraud

CAMDEN - A Burlington County man has admitted his role in a highly publicized fraud that collected funds purportedly to help a homeless Good Samaritan.

Mark D’Amico, 42, formerly of Bordentown, was the last of three conspirators to plead guilty in connection with a scam that began with a GoFundMe appeal in November 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

Authorities alleged D'Amico and his then-girlfriend, Katelyn McClure, sought donations from the public after concocting a story about a homeless veteran who used his last $20 to buy gas for McClure after her car ran out of fuel in Philadelphia.

Their "Paying It Forward" appeal claimed contributions would help the Good Samaritan, Johnny Babbitt Jr., to find a home and turn his life around.

Local and national media publicized the campaign, which surged past its initial goal of $10,000 to raise more than $400,000 from 14,000 donors in less than a month.

Mark D'Amico, center, stands with Johnny Bobbitt Jr. and Kate McClure in a November 2017 photo.

But no part of the story was true, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement Monday.

"D’Amico and McClure conspired to create the false story to obtain money from donors," it said.

It said they spent most of the cash on personal expenses over the next three months, "including significant amounts by D’Amico for gambling, as well as for vacations, a BMW automobile, clothing, handbags and other personal items and expenses."

Bobbitt, who learned of the campaign after it began, received $25,000 from the donations, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The scheme fell apart when an attorney sued on Bobbitt's behalf in August 2018, claiming the homeless man was owed nearly $200,000 in GoFundMe donations.

D'Amico on Monday admitted guilt in Camden federal court to conspiring to commit wire fraud.

U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman scheduled his sentencing for March 28.

McClure pleaded guilty to the same crime in March, while Bobbitt admitted to conspiring to commit money laundering.

They await sentencing on the federal charges.

McClure and Bobbitt also have admitted guilt to in state court — to a charge of theft by deception for her and conspiring to commit theft for him.

Bobbitt was sentenced in April 2019 to a five-year probationary term, which was to include long-term in-patient treatment for addiction.

