Mark Dooley to take over as Gadsden Regiona Medical Center's CEO in January

Gadsden Regional Medical Center will soon have a new chief executive officer.

Mark Dooley will assume the role, effective Jan. 29, according to a news release from the hospital.

He’ll succeed Denton Park, who has served as interim CEO since 2022 and will remain at the helm until Dooley takes over.

Dooley has more than 30 years of health-care experience, according to the release, most recently serving as CEO of Dupont Hospital and network executive overseeing physician recruitment, marketing and community relations for Lutheran Health Network in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He’s held other senior executive positions during his career, including a stop at Andalusia Regional Hospital.

Dooley is known, according to the release, for launching initiatives to grow services, recruit physicians, support efforts to drive quality improvements and increase patient satisfaction and employee and physician engagement.

“Mark’s vast operational and leadership experience and his commitment to delivering high-quality care makes him the right choice to lead our hospital,” said Wilbur “Bubba” Masters, who chairs GRMC’s board of trustees. “We were particularly impressed by his success improving patient satisfaction and know he will be a tremendous asset to the hospital and our community.”

Dooley holds bachelor of science and master of business administration degrees from Indiana State University, is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and throughout his career has been involved actively in community and civic organizations.

