Mark Drakeford: Subsidy changes due to farmers' Brexit vote

Last Sunday a number of farmers headed to Newtown in Powys to protest against the scheme

Proposed changes to the way Welsh agriculture is subsidised are a result of farmers voting for Brexit, the first minister has said.

Mark Drakeford's comments follow recent go-slow protests where many farmers have expressed opposition to the plans.

Under the proposals farmers would have to plant trees on at least 10% of their land to qualify for payments.

The Welsh government says the changes would help tackle the climate crisis.

Ministers are currently consulting on a Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS), which will be the long-term, post-Brexit replacement for farming payments.

To qualify for the support, farmers will have to commit to planting 10% of their land with trees and earmark another 10% as wildlife habitat.

Many farmers argue the demands are not practical while running a business and fear they could be overwhelmed with paperwork.

However, the Welsh government says farmers must adapt, and play their part in tackling climate change, if they are to receive public money.

'Nobody forced to plant trees'

During First Minister's Questions on Tuesday, leader of the Welsh Conservative Senedd group Andrew RT Davies said the scheme as it is currently designed "will devalue farms, cost jobs and devastate the ability to deliver food that the nation requires for the future".

Mr Drakeford responded: "I think it's important that I remind the leader of the opposition why we are in the position that we are in.

"It's because farmers in Wales took his advice and voted to leave the European Union."

"Believe me, we are in the position that we are in today because we have taken back control of farming support in Wales, as we were obliged to do," he added.

"If farmers in Wales were still able to have access to the funds that were available through the European Union, they would be in a very different position than they are, having heard and followed his advice."

Addressing concerns around the tree planting target, Mr Drakeford said: "Nobody is forced to plant trees in Wales".

"We were determined to offer farmers the first chance in Wales to grow the trees that we will need, because we will need thousands and thousands more trees in Wales in an era of climate change."

"Where, because of the topography of the land or other considerations, it isn't possible to reach 10%, the [rural affairs] minister has already set out proposals so that farmers wouldn't be expected to reach that."

'Seven year conversation'

The Conservative MS for the rural constituency of Brecon and Radnorshire, James Evans, told the first minister that people "are worried, they're scared and they're angry because of the uncertainty around their future".

"Rural mental health charities are also being inundated with calls from people who need help and support due to the huge pressures they're under because of unrelenting form filling, TB and a government here that seems to ignore their concerns."

In response, Mr Drakeford said: "When change happens, people are anxious, and people are worried, and people are indeed distressed."

"I understand that. That is why we go on having the conversations that we do."

He denied that the government had ignored farmers, claiming that ministers had held a "seven year conversation" with farmers and that amendments had been made to the proposed scheme already.

He also said he was "confident there will be further amendments to the scheme as a result of the consultation and conversations that are currently being held".

The consultation on the proposed scheme ends on 7 March.