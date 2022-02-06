Mark Fischenich: Ask Us: Punishing crime with prison sentences, chalkboard sentences

Feb. 6—Q: Why do judges, when they are handing down sentences for whatever crime the person does, always say you are sentenced to 48 months or 60 months? Why don't they just say four years or five years?

A: Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott, who oversees felony and gross misdemeanor prosecutions in Mankato and all criminal prosecutions elsewhere in the county, said the use of months in sentencing rather than years has to do with Minnesota's sentencing guidelines and it also has to do with math.

"The sentencing guidelines were created in the early 1980s to have consistency throughout the state," McDermott said.

And the guidelines set presumptive sentences in months, probably because the prison sentence usually has to be broken into fractions to provide incentives for inmates to behave while they're in prison and during post-prison probation.

"The guidelines call for 'good time' credit of one-third of the prison time imposed," McDermott said. "If the sentence is 60 months, it would be easy to say 'five years.' But, a judge, when pronouncing a sentence, is supposed to say that two-thirds, or 40 months, must be served in prison, and one-third or 20 months is served on supervised release. It is more difficult to quantify that in years."

Using that same 60-month sentence as an example, translating that into years would have the judge sentencing the person to "five years with three and one-third years served in prison and one and two-thirds years on supervised release."

"When sentencing a person, and the guidelines are involved, it is much easier to use months, rather than years," he said.

Looking at the grid established by the Minnesota Sentencing Guideline Commission, which factors in the severity of the crime and the convict's criminal history, Ask Us Guy noticed that most of the presumptive sentences are in a number of months divisible by three. That's not true in every case, but most are numbers that can be split into "two-thirds in prison/one-third on supervised release" without using fractions of a month.

For instance, a person without a criminal history would face a presumptive sentence of 21 months for first-degree burglary or second-degree assault and 18 months for simple robbery. A person with three criminal-history points who was convicted of the same crimes would typically see a sentence of 39 months and 33 months, respectively. All of those sentences can be divided into thirds, easily split into prison and release portions.

Q: When I was in grade school (1960s), when we did something wrong we always had to write sentences out, like "I will not talk in class" 500 times. Could a first-time offender in a criminal case be sentenced to write "I will not drink" 600 times in longhand? Or would doing so be cruel and unusual punishment and be against our U.S. Constitution?

A: McDermott would probably have been in grade school a little bit later than the 1960s, but he indicated he was nonetheless familiar with some old-school classroom punishments.

"The second question brings back some memories ... teachers having someone stand in the corner, stand at the chalkboard on your tiptoes with your nose in the circle on the chalkboard, etc. — present company not included, of course," he said. "Although probably not mainstream thinking today, having someone write a sentence numerous times is probably not cruel and unusual punishment from a strict constitutional standpoint."

When it comes to imposing an appropriate sentence on a convicted criminal, the justice system considers the concepts of punishment and rehabilitation, sanctions and incentives, McDermott said.

"The idea is to use the power of persuasion inherent in the incentive of avoiding sanctions to facilitate rehabilitation, accountability, changed thinking, responsible behavior, the payment of restitution to crime victims, and in some cases, treatment," he said.

Prison time, with the reduced term for good behavior, might be the most common example. The convict is punished with prison time but also has an incentive to behave appropriately in prison and for a period of time following release — abiding by the terms and conditions of probation to avoid being sent back to prison.

But judges do sometimes try a variety of tactics that don't involve traditional jail cells or fines.

Those can include community work service or "sentence to serve," which McDermott said is probably a successor to the old chain-gang punishment. Or a convicted drunken driver could be required to attend a victim-impact panel organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving. If writing is part of a sentence, it's usually focused on forcing a person to think more deeply about the consequences of his or her misbehavior than the old chalkboard punishment.

"It is not uncommon for a judge to order a letter of apology, if appropriate, and approved by the probation agent," McDermott said. "... But I have never known a judge to contemplate having someone write a sentence numerous times."

Q: What's the most uninspired response Ask Us Guy has ever received when seeking an answer to a reader's question?

A: It might be the one from the communications department of the Minnesota Judiciary when Ask Us Guy sought some help with the two questions listed above.

To the first question, Judiciary Communications Guy's response mentioned that judges might impose sentences in months because of the sentencing guidelines but also noted: "There may be a number of statutory, court rule, policy, practice, and other historical reasons for stating sentences in months."

Yes, the reader probably realized that "there may be a number of ... reasons." But the reader went to the trouble of submitting the question because he or she wanted to know WHAT THE REASONS ARE!

And Judiciary Communications Guy had this response to the question about whether a criminal could be sentenced to writing "I will not drink" 600 times: "We can't comment on whether a particular sentence condition might be cruel and unusual punishment, as determining that would require legal research. Otherwise, any judge who were to talk about this would only be speculating, which judges won't do. That could run the risk of a judge indicating how he or she may rule in a case. The most we can say is that a sentence in any given case is governed by statutes, court rules, and case law."

If Ask Us Guy had the authority, he would sentence Judiciary Communications Guy to write, maybe 700 times, "If a member of the public wants to better understand the criminal justice system, it's my job to make a genuine attempt to help them understand."

Also, Ask Us Guy would give McDermott a gold star for actually providing useful information to a constituent with a question.

