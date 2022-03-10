Mark Hamill ‘gay’ tweet investigated after ‘people from Germany’ complain

He’s still fighting stormtroopers.

Actor and Twitter personality Mark Hamill, who famously plays space swashbuckler Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” franchise, tweeted Wednesday that he’d been exonerated after people in Germany complained he’d repeatedly typed the word “gay” on Tuesday.

“Thanks for informing me of the complaint from the German people,” the 70-year-old star wrote.

Included in his tweet was a message from Twitter making Hamill aware there had been a complaint about his post protesting the Florida state senate’s passage of legislation prohibiting classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity. Critics have dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The message to Hamill reads that by German law, he must be notified that Twitter had been ratted on by “people from Germany.”

He was informed the matter had been “investigated” and no disciplinary measures would be taken.

“I had no intention of violating the Network Enforcement Act & am relieved to learn that tweeting the word ‘gay’ 69 times with a rainbow emoji is NOT subject to removal under the @Twitter rules or German law,” Hamill wrote in response to the investigation’s conclusion.

It’s unclear what Twitter rules or German laws Hamill was accused of violating or how many people complained.

Homosexuality was decriminalized in Germany in 1969 and formally removed from the books 25 years later. The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum estimates as many as 15,000 men labeled “homosexuals” were imprisoned in Nazi concentration camps between 1933 and 1945.

Twitter guidelines famously prohibit users from “the dehumanization of a group of people based on their religion, caste, age, disability, serious disease, national origin, race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation.”