Mark Hayward: Mark Hayward's City Matters: New Hampshire protects gun rights of mentally ill

May 31—As the country tries to make sense of the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., a common theme is repeated in news stories. The shooters, both young adults, had no history of mental illness.

The assumption is obvious — that if the killers had psychiatric troubles they likely would never have been able to purchase a gun, especially a deadly assault rifle.

That may be the case in gun-wary New York and even gun-loving Texas.

As for New Hampshire? Unlike nearly every other state, New Hampshire law forbids the disclosure of the identities of people who have been involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment. No one can tell cops, and certainly not the federal government.

Without that information, the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) cannot flag mentally ill people who by law should be denied the sale of a gun.

You can't blame just conservative Republicans for this.

The first version of a law that prohibits disclosure went into effect when Democrat Maggie Hassan was governor, the second version under Republican Chris Sununu. Both times, the provisions were squirreled away in Medicaid legislation. And when questions about the interpretation arose, two organizations not usually associated with gun rights — the ACLU-New Hampshire and the Disability Rights Council — told New Hampshire courts that the law does not allow disclosure.

So everything was set up perfectly for Ian MacPherson in March 2016 when he took a taxi from Nashua to the rural town of Chester to buy a handgun.

Cops tried to stop the sale, and the state's own background check system for handguns — Gun Line — at one point supposedly assured police that he would be rejected.

But on April 1, 2016, MacPherson exited Chester Arms with a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a 50-round box of Magtech target ammo. Six weeks after the sale, MacPherson shot Manchester police officer Ryan Hardy in the neck and Matthew O'Connor in the leg.

Both have sued Gun Line and Chester Arms.

The case is endless, and has generated revealing paperwork. Here are a few takeaways.

MacPherson was not saneMacPherson believed his mother was a shape-shifter and that "trench-coated Jews" were tracking his movements and poisoning his food.

He believed his father was sexually molesting his daughters, and MacPherson threatened to kill his father if he was not jailed.

When MacPherson entered Chester Arms on March 19, 2016, he wore a trench coat and blue surgical gloves. He muttered to himself. The clerk thought he was "freaky" and told a customer she was scared.

One customer in the store said he was "a few french fries short of a happy meal."

Gun Line demanded proofGun Line blocked an immediate sale, and Gun Line workers looked for documented proof of MacPherson's mental illness.

—In an earlier assault case, his lawyers had challenged MacPherson's competency to stand trial. Not good enough; the federal bar to deny a gun sale says that someone must be committed by a judge to a psychiatric facility for treatment.

—In 2007, police had taken MacPherson in a restraint belt to the hospital, and a doctor had signed papers for an involuntary admission. Even though the FBI says that police reports about involuntary commitment for treatment purposes are good enough, Gun Line held out for court records.

—A police detective was growing more and more concerned about the pending sale. He warned Gun Line about MacPherson's schizophrenia and past arrests.

Not all domestic assaults are equalMacPherson wasn't just mentally ill, he was a domestic abuser and had three arrests on his record for simple assault of family members. At least one resulted in a conviction.

Federal law says that gun dealers are not supposed to sell a gun to anyone convicted of domestic assault, even misdemeanors.

But federal regulations have added a footnote to the provision. The domestic assault provision only applies to abuse of one's spouse, partner or kids. If you assault a sibling or a parent, you can still buy a gun.

MacPherson had been arrested for assaulting his father and a sister.

Cops tried to stop the saleMerrimack police, who dealt the most with the MacPherson family, grew concerned when Gun Line contacted them to ask about MacPherson.

In particular, detective Scott Park provided all the information he could — MacPherson's assaults against his father, his schizophrenia, his involuntary admission to the New Hampshire Hospital.

He even issued a safety bulletin to area police departments to let them know that MacPherson was trying to buy a gun.

"I didn't in a million years think he would legally obtain a firearm," Park said later in a deposition. In fact, Gun Line employees told him they were going to reject the sale, according to his recounting of conversations with Gun Line.

It took three days to decideUnder federal law, both Gun Line and the NICS, which reviews rifle sales, have only three business days to gather the information to deny a sale.

The sale has to go forward unless investigators find good reason to block it within three days. When MacPherson bought his gun, investigations were taking 30 days.

All Gun Line could do was urge Chester Arms to not sell the gun. That's what Gun Line told federal investigators it did.

The state won't talk about itGun Line officially rejected the sale to MacPherson in September 2016 on the day he was indicted for shooting Hardy and O'Connor. MacPherson pleaded guilty by reason of insanity and was committed to the Secure Psychiatric Unit for five years. That five years is up next year.

I sent the state Department of Safety, which runs Gun Line, a host of questions: Have things improved since the MacPherson sale? Is Gun Line operating efficiently? How many sales have gone forward under the three-day rule? What does Commissioner Robert Quinn think about the state law to refuse disclosure of mentally ill people to NICS? They didn't even acknowledge my request.

Chester Arms and Gun Line have said they followed the letter of the law, and they have immunity from civil law suits anyway. Hardy and O'Connor both returned to work and did not want to be interviewed for this article.

A trial judge has twice thrown out their case, most recently on May 16. Their lawyer, Mark Morrissette of Manchester, said he will appeal the case to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

