Mark Hooper Is The Group CEO of Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) And They Just Picked Up 67% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) should definitely note that the Group CEO, Mark Hooper, recently paid AU$0.32 per share to buy AU$325k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 67%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Paragon Care

Notably, that recent purchase by Mark Hooper is the biggest insider purchase of Paragon Care shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.35 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Paragon Care insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Paragon Care insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Paragon Care

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 31% of Paragon Care shares, worth about AU$70m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Paragon Care Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Paragon Care shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Paragon Care has 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

