Mark Jensen's is retried in the death of his wife. Here's what's different from the 2008 trial

Mark Jensen, center, talks with his attorneys Mackenzie Renner, left, and Bridget Krause during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that Jensen deserved a new trial in the 1998 death of his wife Julie Jensen, who was poisoned with antifreeze.

Opening arguments began Wednesday in a Kenosha County courtroom in the retrial of a man once convicted in the 1998 poisoning death of his wife.

Mark Jensen was convicted in 2008 of first-degree intentional homicide for poisoning Julie Jensen, 40, with antifreeze and sleeping pills, then suffocating her with a pillow in the garage of the couple's Pleasant Prairie home in December 1998.

Jensen, 63, was sentenced to life in prison.

However, what followed was a trail of appeals that revolved around key pieces of evidence that were shown to the jury during his first trial and pointed to him as a suspect. Among them were a letter Julie Jensen left with a neighbor and voicemails to a police officer suggesting that if she was found dead, her husband was likely responsible.

Ruth Vorwald gets emotional as she describes the scene where the late Julie Jensen was found dead while testifying in Mark Jensen's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that Jensen deserved a new trial in the 1998 death of his wife Julie Jensen, who was poisoned with antifreeze.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld an appellate court decision the case should be retried.

In March 2021, the supreme court ruled the incriminating statements made by Julie Jensen that were revealed after her death could not be used as evidence against him at trial.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Retrial for Mark Jensen begins in wife's 1998 antifreeze poisoning death