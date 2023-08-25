Mark Johnson wraps up Thursday night storm coverage
Mark Johnson capped off over two hours of live storm coverage early Friday morning, and told viewers what to expect Friday in terms of road closures, flooding, power outages and more.
Why is everyone on TikTok wearing this vintage-style sweatshirt covered in pickle jars?
Mold, dust, bacteria and viruses — is your AC unit making you sick?
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
As Amazon’s Prime Video gears up for its second year as the exclusive rights holder to NFL’s Thursday Night Football (TNF), the streaming service hopes to give fans a more enhanced viewing experience with a slew of new AI-driven features. During a demo with Prime Video executives, TechCrunch learned about the AI elements coming to TNF this season, as well as the first Black Friday NFL game and when viewers can expect HDR video quality.
Wing, Alphabet’s aviation subsidiary, is partnering with Walmart to kick off drone deliveries from the retail chain in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metro area. The flights will begin taking off “in the coming weeks” from a Walmart Supercenter in Frisco, TX, and the companies plan to expand to a second DFW location before the end of the year. The companies say the coverage area from both stores will cover 60,000 homes.
A live, 24/7 news channel called CNN Max is coming to Max at no extra cost next month. The services will feature original programming, as well as live programs from CNN US and CNN International.
Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes.
Jennifer Aniston, 54, says she’ll “try almost anything once” in order to stay looking young.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Spears is reportedly floating the money for her estranged husband to live in one of the most luxurious apartment buildings in L.A.
if you’ve been impatiently refreshing threads.net in your browser waiting for Thread son the web to be available, you should check again as access seems to have been greatly expanded.
How to watch UFC Singapore: Holloway vs. the Korean Zombie, plus fight card details and start times.
Nvidia stock is roaring like many did during the 1990s bubble. But this time around, the hype around new chips is happening in a more mature demand environment.
Grab the gizmo that 29,000+ Amazon shoppers depend on to stay connected while it's on sale.
Add the shower head onto your cleaning list. The post Dermatologist explains why — and how — to clean your showerhead appeared first on In The Know.
About 2% of women will have a Bartholin's cyst at some point in their lifetime.
"Gen Z could never. The internet wasn't as robust as it is now..."
Rubiales is already facing a FIFA investigation for his actions.
Larian Studios has confirmed that Baldur's Gate III is coming to Xbox later this year after reaching an agreement with Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. The game won't support split-screen co-op on Xbox Series S, but it will on the Series X.
At Wednesday's GOP debate, eight candidates took center stage — and some took issue with LGBTQ rights.