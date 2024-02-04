Mark Kempic: Help is available on home heating costs

January’s frigid temperatures provided a stark reminder of just how volatile winter weather can be and how vital it is for people to have access to a safe and reliable heating source during stretches of bitter cold.

Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania President Mark Kempic

Unfortunately, each winter too many Pennsylvania households are at risk of being without heat or are struggling to pay their utility bills, and don’t know where to turn. Fortunately, help is just a phone call away.

Consumers can contact their utility providers to learn about assistance programs available to them. Companies like Columbia Gas have teams of professionals whose sole purpose is to connect individuals with assistance programs to help them pay their bills and maintain their utility services.

One such program is the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, a federally funded program administered through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. For more than 40 years, LIHEAP has helped millions of low-income Pennsylvania households with one-time grants to pay winter heating bills.

This season, nearly $165 million is available through Pennsylvania’s LIHEAP program, but many eligible consumers across the commonwealth don’t apply for LIHEAP’s benefits and miss out on valuable assistance.

For households with hardships, now is the time to check their eligibility for assistance. Because income guidelines change season to season, many households may qualify and not even realize it, so it’s important that they take the time to apply for the program’s benefits.

LIHEAP offers both cash and crisis grants for income-eligible households. Cash grants range from $300 to $1,000 and are based on household size, income and fuel type.

Crisis grants are available for households facing emergency situations and may be in jeopardy of losing heat. A household can receive more than one crisis grant, as necessary, during the season until the maximum benefit of $1,000 is reached.

Individuals can apply online at www.compass.state.pa.us or request an application by calling the statewide LIHEAP hotline at 1-866-857-7095. LIHEAP runs through April 5, 2024, or until funding is exhausted.

In addition to LIHEAP, many utility companies offer flexible payment options, budget plans and income-eligible financial support as additional safety nets.

Consumers should contact their utility providers to see what programs they may qualify for, or they can visit company websites to research their options. For some programs, income may not be the only requirement to receive funds. Many companies’ websites offer online tools, like eligibility calculators, to help customers determine which programs best meet their specific needs.

Everyone knows someone who may be struggling to pay their utility bills, whether it’s an elderly neighbor, a friend, or family member. Factors like cold weather that impact utility bills are often beyond a consumer’s control, but no one should have to worry about staying safe and warm during the winter months.

Turning to utility providers like Columbia Gas can help customers navigate through the various energy-efficiency programs and financial aid services available to them. We’re here to help consumers stay on track during difficult times.

Mark Kempic is the president and chief operating officer of Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania and Maryland.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Kempic: Help is available on home heating costs