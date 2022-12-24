Mark Kerr of Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) Just Spent AU$582k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) should definitely note that insider Mark Kerr recently paid AU$0.66 per share to buy AU$582k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 79%.

View our latest analysis for Cryosite

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cryosite

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non Executive Director Andrew Kroger bought AU$671k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.43 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.70. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Cryosite insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around AU$0.54. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Cryosite is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Cryosite Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Cryosite insiders own 55% of the company, worth about AU$19m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cryosite Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Cryosite. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Cryosite and we suggest you have a look.

Of course Cryosite may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here