Mark Kinney Jr. cleared of sex charge at Maple Shade High School

MOUNT HOLLY - A former assistant football coach at Maple Shade High School has been cleared of allegations of sexual misconduct with a student.

Mark Kinney Jr. was found not guilty Tuesday of charges of sexual assault, official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child, said his attorney, Ronald B. Thompson of Sicklerville.

A Superior Court jury deliberated for about 50 minutes before reaching its decision after a trial that began one week earlier.

Mark Kinney Jr., former behavioral therapist and assistant football coach at Maple Shade High School, has been cleared of sex assault and other charges.

Jurors heard from seven witnesses for the prosecution and four for the defense, including Kinney.

Kinney, who also served as a behavioral therapist at the school, was accused in February 2019 of engaging in sexual activity with a female student during the 2018-19 school year.

Kinney entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment in October 2019 "and thereafter he continued to maintain his innocence," his attorney noted.

The State Board of Examiners voted to suspend Kinney's substitute teaching certificate in July 2020.

The board acknowledged Kinney, a Gloucester Township resident, "vehemently denies the allegation."

It also noted his assertion that the alleged victim's statement was the only evidence against him, and that his credential's suspension would be "premature" with the charges against him still unresolved.

But the board found Kinney's "potential disqualification from service in the public schools … provides just cause to take action against his credential."

Its 2020 decision said the suspension would continue, "pending resolution of the criminal proceedings," the ruling said.

If convicted, Kinney faced a sentence of five to 10 years for the official misconduct charge, with a mandatory five-year bar on parole eligibility, Thompson said.

He faced potential prison terms of five to 10 years each for the sexual assault and endangering charges.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Mark Kinney Jr. faced possible prison terms over student's allegations