Mark Klose won't seek reelection for Stutsman County Commission

Feb. 6—JAMESTOWN — Stutsman County Commission Chairman Mark Klose will not seek reelection.

Klose made the announcement before the county commission meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

"It's just time," he said. " ... I don't mind it. I feel great doing it. I've enjoyed doing it. I think I do a decent job at it."

Klose will be completing his 10th term and 40th year as a county commissioner this year.

Klose said he wanted to make the announcement so anyone who is interested in running for county commission will have plenty of time to make a decision.

Voters will decide races for three seats on the Stutsman County Commission. The commission seats are currently held by Klose, Joan Morris and Levi Taylor. The seats for Klose and Morris are four-year terms.

Taylor's seat will be on a separate ballot line. Taylor was appointed by the county commission in September to fill a vacant seat that was created after the death of Commissioner Steve Cichos in August.

Cichos was reelected to the commission in November 2022. Taylor's seat will be up for election in 2026.

The top four vote-getters for the seats of Klose and Morris will advance to the general election on Nov. 5. The top two vote-getters for Taylor's seat will advance to the general election on Nov. 5.

Completed candidate petitions must be returned by 4 p.m. Monday, April 8, which is 64 days before North Dakota's June 11 primary.