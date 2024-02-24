Mark Lane: February flowers without Darwinian Gardener’s help

Azaleas across Florida bloom in February and March. It's a hardy bush and the Darwiniain Gardener appreciates that.

February is the month when the Darwinian Gardener emerges from the house and reacquaints himself with his yard. Yup, everything’s still there. He hadn’t seen it much since the last lawn mowing. That would have been around Halloween.

February is a special month in Florida: Warmer but not hot, humidity is in an unnaturally comfy range, and electric bills are modest. Cold-damaged plants turn out not to be dead after all. Wildflowers pop up in unexpected places. A preview of spring. Good times!

But wait, who is this herald of the early spring? Who is this self-appointment spokesman for Plant-Hardiness Zone 9? Who is this Darwinian Gardener guy?

The Darwinian Gardener is Florida’s foremost exponent of survival-of-the-fittest lawn-and-garden care. He’s not here to nurse along fussy flowers or cheer up depressed exotics that haven’t decided whether they like it here. He’s the repo man of Nature, towing away whatever isn’t living up to its end of the bargain, and it’s not his job to renegotiate.

And since February is when you find him in one of his better moods, you should take the opportunity to Ask the Darwinian Gardener.

Q: What’s so great about February? Nobody likes February. It’s still cold, the grass is all brown and the right tax forms still haven’t arrived.

A: Azaleas, that’s what. The Darwinian Gardener has a bush under his kitchen window that is decades old. An azalea is one thirsty plant when first planted. But put it in the right place with a bit of shade and indifferent, sandy soil and it will ask nothing of you. It minds its own business all year and looks gorgeous in spring and late winter.

After the flowers fall off, you might prune them a bit — but only if you feel the need to. Darwinian Gardener gets around to doing it every few years. This helps it bush out later. Your choice. Strictly optional.

The plant likes acidy soil, so he lets the oak leaves fall around it. Other than that, he doesn’t fertilize except to throw a little compost and used coffee grounds its way.

Mark Lane

Q: Do azaleas have natural enemies?

A: Everything has natural enemies, even the Darwinian Gardener. Foremost among them is the perniciously invasive air-potato vine. The vine regularly tries to strangle his azaleas. Every year it’s another death match. That’s why each February, while the vines are still stunned back from winter’s cold, he searches the ground for their bulbils — the hard, bulblike potato-shaped things that give the plant its name.

He knows he won’t find them all, but each one he finds and trashes is a vine that won’t become a problem. This is a chore he can only do in January and February.

Q: So instead of using fertilizer, you just blow a few leaves in the direction of the bush? I dunno.

A: The Darwinian Gardener has never owned a gas-powered leaf blower. He has discovered an invention that gardening experts call a “rake.” A cheap and silent tool.

He’s been awakened to the sound of leaf blowers on too many Saturday mornings. People who would never consider carrying an amp out to the end of their driveway, plugging it into an extension cord, turning the volume up to 11, and shredding repetitive licks on an electric guitar for an hour or so have no compunction about running fume-spewing gas leaf blowers. Which amounts to the same thing sonically.

Now that he works from home, he hates them even more. He applauds the city of Winter Park for moving forward with a ban on their operation. A move the city of Miami Beach already has taken.

Q: Are those Cupid’s shaving-brush plants invasive? If so, what do I do to kill them off?

A: Do not call them that! No 21st-century adult uses such a silly name in normal speech. This is an appellation you’ll only find in garden books of the wordier kind. Would you really feel comfortable going to the garden center and asking the guy stacking fertilizer bags for a good Cupid’s shaving-brush killer? No, you would not.

It’s a tasselflower (Emilia sonchifolia). Sometimes called the Florida tassleflower because among the places it didn’t come from is Florida. It has purple flowers the size of pencil erasers that pop up in February and March. The bees like them and sometimes butterflies. It has dandelion-like seeds that spread it all over the place regardless of whether you think you can control them. (Hint: you can’t.)

The Darwinian Gardener is all about helping his local pollinators, but these things spread like crazy. Because the Darwinian Gardener does not trust himself with dangerous chemicals, he simply mows them over. Sure, they come back between mowings, but it still keeps them in line. Bonus: The leaves at their base are green and can look kind of like a lawn from a distance. From a distance from a moving car.

Mark Lane is a News-Journal columnist. His email is mlanewrites@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Mark Lane: February flowers without Darwinian Gardener’s help