Mark Lane: Looking ahead to 2024 and a year of meaner politics

New Year’s Day is a time to take stock, assess the past and consider the future. To resolve to live a better life at the dawn of the new, unsullied year. I hate it.

I did the best I could in 2023. A lot of backsliding and mistakes, but I made it here in one piece. And doesn’t that count for something?

I live in a state where the traffic safety slogan is “arrive alive.” Not “arrive unhurt.” Not “arrive on time.” Not “arrive with no dents or scratches.” Just make it over the finish line with a beating heart. I take that philosophy off the road and into the rest of my life.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to a question during his press conference at the Buc-ee's travel convenience center/gas station in Daytona Beach on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. He announced plans to urge the state Legislature to pass a bill at its next Legislative session in January 2022 that would temporarily zero-out the state's 26.5 cent per gallon tax on gasoline purchases.

As for the year ahead, I have my concerns.

The first is the Florida Legislature, which is set to convene in the second week of January. Your elected representatives are suited up and raring to go for another 60 days of culture wars. Who wants to deal with boring ol’ stuff like skyrocketing windstorm insurance costs, housing affordability, education funding, water quality and sea-level rise when you can fight the war on woke?

There’s a bill to bring the “Don’t Say Gay” law to the workplace (HB 599) and a bill to ban gay pride flags from public buildings (HB 901). Florida voters have elected politicians who seem to believe they can legislate the gay away. I believe that has been tried before.

There’s also a bill to protect Confederate monuments from removal. It would give the governor the power to remove local officials who take down tributes to the Southern breakaway republic (HB 395). Bonus: The bill also mandates displaying the old statue of Gen. Kirby Smith somewhere at state expense. Smith may not have ever lived here as an adult, but he’s the only Confederate general Florida could claim. And speaking of the War of the Rebellion, a proposed constitutional amendment has been filed to ban reparations for slavery (SJR 582), as though that’s threatening to happen anytime soon.

And, of course, there are also bills that would make it easier to sue journalists who publish things that could make politicians unhappy (SB 1086, HB 757). Not just for publishing false information but also for “using the plaintiff’s own words taken out of context,” as the bill states. In other words, for accurately quoting officials in ways that make them look bad. (That’s not what I meant when I said that, as my attorney will explain.)

Gov. Ron DeSantis will likely drop out of the presidential race during or soon after the legislative session. He does not strike me as a person who will be gracious in defeat. Look for him to start carving out more militant culture warrior cred as a prelude to a 2028 presidential bid.

And after the session, we will be embroiled in an election season that promises to focus more on a strange soup of resentments rather than anything that would, you know, kind of improve people’s lives. Unproductive for the winners. Infuriating for the losers.

Which brings me to my New Year’s resolution. It is my resolve not to let this get to me in 2024.

I’ve spoken to too many people who are making plans to leave Florida because it’s not the mellow, live-and-let-live subtropical hangout longtime residents are used to.

The roads are crammed, and more forested lots and farmland are being flattened into clear-cut sandboxes. Every homeowner fears the next insurance bill. The people down the street are angry and flying an F-word Biden flag; Nazi wannabes are demonstrating by the interstate, and books are being hauled away from public schools by the cartload. We’re a meaner, uglier, less tolerant place.

In political landscapes like this, I admire the serenity of Thomas Jefferson in 1798, as he was thinking one more election cycle ahead ― one that would turn out to be one the Republic’s most divisive elections ― but could write, “A little patience and we shall see the reign of witches pass over, their spells dissolve, and the people, recovering their true sight, restore their government to its true principles.”

Must be the season of the witch, but people will calm down and come around. Wait and see.

Thanks, Tom. In 2024, I will work on believing that, too.

Regardless of the outcomes, I hope to arrive alive on New Year's Day 2025. Still here in coastal Florida. Still with an intact roof.

Mark Lane is a News-Journal columnist. His email is mlanewrites@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: