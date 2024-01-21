Mark Lane: Start your engines! County Council wants ATVs in state forest

The easiest way for local government to make a potentially controversial decision is to do it without notice. Better: Do it without notice in the last minutes of a long meeting. Better still: Do it without notice in the last minutes of the last meeting of the year as the holidays approach. Which was how the Volusia County Council decided to advocate for opening Tiger Bay State Forest to all-terrain vehicles.

Enjoy your Christmas gift, tree-huggers!

Councilman Danny Robins, District 3, was particularly contemptuous when later, at the first meeting of the year, environmental advocates complained about being left in the dark. “We vote on things that aren’t on the agenda possibly all the time,” he said.

Which is true. It’s an arrogant practice that erodes public trust every time it happens. It shouldn’t be the norm, but it happens all the time.

Mark Lane

The last time the County Council wanted to turn the state forest into an ATV track, it also did so without putting anything on the agenda. In 2019, the council took a surprise vote to support ATV traffic in the protected area. The backlash was immediate, and the council reversed itself.

Previously, when this issue came up in 2013, the council had made the mistake of telling people it would vote on the matter. That prompted 27 people to show up to debate the measure. This went on for hours before the council voted it down.

Another way to get around public outcry over a policy change is to go over the heads of local government. That’s what happened in 2015 when ATV supporters persuaded then-state Rep. Dwayne Taylor to introduce a local bill in the Florida Legislature that would have set aside up to 10% of the forest for ATVs.

But because of objections by the Florida Forest Service and local environmentalists, the late Sen. Dorothy Hukill said she would not introduce a Senate companion bill. That effectively killed the measure.

Political memory in Florida is goldfish-bowl short, so perhaps current council members did not realize they were jumping into a long-running hot issue.

Forest managers have continually warned of serious environmental harm, increased maintenance costs, and conflicts with other trail users if the forest allowed ATVs. Parks, forests and conservation areas that allow ATVs constantly contend with ATVs roaring off established trails and tearing up vegetation. Hikers, mountain bike riders, hunters, anglers, birders and horse riders complain of noise, pollution, trail damage, and ATV riders pushing them off their customary trails.

Although Robins pointed to Big Cypress National Preserve as a place that successfully allows ATVs, the practice is controversial there as well. It’s been the subject of persistent complaints about habitat destruction as well as multiple lawsuits.

Tiger Bay is a lightly staffed state forest where it would be difficult to police ATV activity with the result that rogue ATVers could turn the place into a high-decibel sand pit.

I don't know why local politicians are so eager to privilege people gunning their motors in protected areas over those who like to walk and ride horses in them. This isn’t about extreme environmentalists wanting to close the area to humans; it’s about the best way to manage the forest to preserve it for future non-destructive public enjoyment.

The council needs to reconsider this issue, and when they do so, they should allow the public to know what it’s doing beforehand. And it should take a minute to listen to the professionals responsible for managing the forest. The Forest Service opposed opening the area to ATVs in 2013, 2015 and 2019 and reiterated that opposition this time around.

Fortunately, it is up to the state, not the County Council, to allow ATVs in the forest. But even if the county’s letter in support doesn’t decide anything in the long run, its lack of concern for the environmental consequences and its attempt to blindside environmentalists should concern voters.

Mark Lane is a News-Journal columnist. His email is mlanewrites@gmail.com.

