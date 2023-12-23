Mark Lane: Storm and cold brighten Darwinian Gardener’s holiday

This year, foul weather hit, followed by a cold front just before Christmas. The heat turned on over successive nights. But the Darwinian Gardener took all that in stride.

Not only took it in stride but was glad to see it.

But wait, you might ask, who is this man who regards the elements with the practiced eye of a film critic? Who is this Darwinian Gardener?

The Darwinian Gardener is Florida’s foremost exponent of survival-of-the-fittest lawn-and-garden care. He does not regard his yard as a perfectly balanced terrarium, immune from disruption, predation and mishap. He takes nature as it is and shrugs off what comes next.

Fallen tree limbs and the tendency of plant life to faint and turn brown during the chill and long nights of winter don’t faze him. Not his fault. Just the natural order.

A sound attitude during these short days around the winter solstice. Which is why this is an excellent time to Ask the Darwinian Gardener.

Q: Why on earth did you welcome weather that was just short of a tropical storm accompanied by nights that made the heat go on? Is there a reason other than your perverse nature?

Some call it yard waste, but the Darwinian Gardener weaves dead Virginian creeper vines in wreaths.. It's easier than bagging them.

A: While a perverse nature might have something to do with it, it’s not the whole story.

Many people move to Florida thinking they are escaping the seasons only to discover that summers are spectacularly hot and winter might have three, maybe as many as four weeks of coldish weather. Some years, even a freeze or two. And it’s a damp cold that will have you rooting through the boxes under the bed to find the sweater you stored there last February.

But the Darwinian Gardener welcomes winds, short days and cool temperatures because they get him into the proper holiday spirit. Plus, they stun back the crabgrass and invasive vines, and that’s good, too.

Winter holidays celebrate the fact that daytime will get longer after the solstice and things are certain to warm up shortly. Here in Florida latitudes, it’s hard to appreciate that. We get more light than places to the north, and some years, holiday temperatures are hot enough that it doesn’t feel like the year’s end. It feels the same as always.

We have years when Christmas candles droop into parentheses and you need to set the air conditioner on low to have something burning in the fireplace for a needed Hallmark Christmas movie touch. Assuming there is a fireplace other than the kind with heatless, special-effects kind of flames.

Q: Are you doing anything to shape up that depressing yard of yours for the holidays?

A: The Darwinian Gardener spotted this headline on the front page of his newspaper the other day: “Congress leaves big battles for the next year/Work resumes Jan. 8.”

For once, he finds himself agreeing with the wisdom of his elected representatives.

He puts off everything until after the holidays. Then gives serious thought to maybe starting to take steps in preparation for doing something very soon. Unless it rains.

Q: No outdoor holiday decorations? Are you a grouch, a Grinch, a Scrooge?

A: None of the above. The Darwinian Gardener feels that time spent on yard decoration is time taken away from real celebrating. Plus, he avoids climbing ladders after mixing up the eggnog. (More nog, less egg.)

But each year, he hangs wreaths outside. Wreaths he carefully crafts out of yard waste during the year. Mainly interwoven and dried Virginia creeper vines. Vines he fights all year.

Making the wreaths is less work than cutting and bagging the vines for yard trash pickup day, and they lend a folksy, welcoming Christmastime touch.

Buying one readymade might set you back $8. Perhaps even more.

Q: What kind of plants make the best holiday gifts?

A: The kind made from Lego blocks. If you don’t like them, you can rearrange their parts into little spaceships. If you do like them, they just require occasional dusting. Death, disease and deficient watering do not touch them.

Well-meaning friends, however, have given him poinsettias, which he dutifully plants. And then they die.

Worse, he gets Norfolk Island pines. https://gardeningsolutions.ifas.ufl.edu/plants/trees-and-shrubs/trees/norfolk-island-pine.html Replant them and they won’t do you the favor of dying. When planted in Florida, they think they’re back in the heat and humidity of Norfolk Island and grow ridiculously large. They might get to be six stories tall, fall over in a storm, crush your house, scare the dog and kill you. Be warned.

Like pets, plants come with all kinds of implied responsibilities. The Darwinian Gardener usually feels that he already has sufficient holiday responsibilities.

Mark Lane is a News-Journal columnist. His email is mlanewrites@gmail.com.

