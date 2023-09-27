Mark Levin Ridiculed For Claiming Trump's Verdict Is 'Stalinism'

Fox News host Mark Levin attempted to defend Donald Trump against his humiliating court loss on Tuesday only to be mercilessly ridiculed for his shameless fealty.

Shortly after Judge Arthur Engoron issued a ruling that the former president’s company built his real estate empire by fraudulently overvaluing his net worth and assets, Levin attempted to delegitimize the verdict using a buzzword that is meaningless to everyone but low-information Trump supporters.

“Unbelievable. America has never experienced this kind of Stalinism that Trump is contending with. It’s unconscionable,” Levin posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a retweet of the former president’s own dubious statement about the verdict.

“Stalinism,” as Dictionary.com explains, refers to “extreme suppression of dissident political or ideological views, the concentration of power in one person, and an aggressive international policy.”

But apparently Levin also thinks it applies to judges making legal rulings based on existing case law.

Luckily for him, there were plenty of people ready to school him and make fun of him at the same time.

For instance, one man pointed out that if a person who hosts a nationally syndicated radio show like Levin is “openly complaining about living under Stalinism,” then “you’re probably not, in fact, living under Stalinism.”

If you’re openly complaining about living under Stalinism on your nationally syndicated radio show, you’re probably not, in fact, living under Stalinism. https://t.co/bD2K1bHj78 — Julian Sanchez (@normative) September 27, 2023

Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh used Levin’s tweet to reminisce about the days when the pundit actually “used to defend the rule of law,” and added, “That seems like so long ago.”

Atta boy @marklevinshow. I knew you’d defend your dear leader. He committed fraud for years. Who cares, right? Btw, remember when you used to defend the rule of law? That seems like so long ago. https://t.co/TLLQ08CnTH — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 26, 2023

Other responses were just as pointed.

So Stalinism= an expectation that you won’t cheat on taxes and break the law. Got it. https://t.co/0px2v5GDKq — Josh Richman (@Josh_Richman) September 27, 2023

For the love of God, can we please hold a six-week crash course on twentieth-century world history for every pundit and politician on the right?



At this point, I'm embarrassed *for* them. https://t.co/0oNjwE2TKu — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 27, 2023

Is the Stalinism in the room with you now? Is it collectivizing the farms and purging the kulaks? https://t.co/KHiSqFjL1I — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 27, 2023

Yep. If he were alive Stalin would definitely say, “I wish I had prosecuted all those millions for financial crimes rather than submit them to forced labor, famine, and mass murder.” https://t.co/9ghoYer1Ef — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 27, 2023

imagine reading this fascist word salad and thinking, yep, fighting the good fight,strong capitalization game. https://t.co/2Ki5fkx7Tz — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 27, 2023

I can’t believe Mark hasn’t joined Trump’s legal team given his amazing legal analysis on all Trump’s legal struggles. https://t.co/BbjmrJuBzp — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 26, 2023

Sure, Stalinism. Because Joseph Stalin was famous for letting his political opponents post angry diatribes against him for millions of people to read. Donald Trump is a special combo of delusional and dumb. https://t.co/vXebYE5LwK — LeftOfTheDial (@EricShapiro3) September 27, 2023

