Mark Levin says Biden should be removed from office

Mark Levin says it is time to start talking about using impeachment or the 25th Amendment against President Joe Biden to remove the "most disastrous president in modern American history" from office.

The conservative commentator, who commands a large following on the Right, took aim at Biden's handling of the border situation and the coronavirus pandemic, making the case to fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday that the Democratic commander in chief violated the Constitution.

After a series of insults, Levin said Biden has "the border wide open in violation of our immigration laws" and invoked the administration's eviction moratorium, which came this week despite a Supreme Court decision in June ruling an earlier eviction moratorium could only be extended by Congress.

He also raised concerns about the health of the U.S. population, alluding to a Justice Department legal fight against Texas over an order by Gov. Greg Abbott to restrict the transportation of migrants, some of whom tested positive for COVID-19, from being dumped into communities by federal officials as they await immigration proceedings.

MORE THAN 1,500 CORONAVIRUS-POSITIVE MIGRANTS RELEASED IN ONE WEEK INTO TEXAS BORDER TOWN

"Isn't it time to remove this guy from the Oval Office or at least make an effort? So you tough guy Republicans who come on here, you tough guy Republicans on radio, how about it? The 'I' word, impeachment, let's start to talk about it. Or the 25th Amendment," Levin said.

Section 4 of the 25 Amendment states: "Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President."

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Levin, who suggested Democrats weaponize impeachment to "chase" Republican presidents such as Donald Trump, seemed to acknowledge the long odds of removing Biden from office, at least right now, but encouraged people to start talking about it.

"It will never happen, but let's start to talk about it. He's doing more damage to this country, as far as I'm concerned, than any single one of our enemies," he said of Biden.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Mark Levin, Impeachment, 25th Amendment, Joe Biden, Media

Original Author: Daniel Chaitin

Original Location: Mark Levin says Biden should be removed from office