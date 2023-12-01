Mark Lovell: Killers followed victim after he visited sick mother

Police investigating the "ruthless" murder of Newry man Mark Lovell have revealed his killers tailed him home from a visit to his sick mother.

Footage of the gunmen's car has been released in a new appeal for information on the first anniversary of the 58-year-old's killing.

Mr Lovell's widow, Eileen Hughes, said in a statement that his devotion to his mother "was cruelly used against him".

She urged anyone with information to come forward to the police.

Six people were arrested following the attack, but so far no-one has been charged.

Police have not disclosed what they believe the motive was, but one possibility is that the murder is linked to a cross-border feud involving drugs.

Mr Lovell, a father-of-three, was known to the the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) prior to his killing.

The car used in the attack, a black Mercedes, had been stolen in Dublin in July 2022 and after the attack was found burned out in Dundalk.

Det Ch Insp Anthony Kelly said CCTV footage showed the killers following Mr Lovell in south Armagh on the day of the shooting.

He said: "I now know they followed Mark earlier that afternoon to Meigh where he was spending time with his sick mother.

"Mark was her sole carer."

After leaving Meigh, Mr Lovell headed to Ardcarn Park in Newry, where gunmen, lying in wait, shot him multiple times outside his home.

Det Ch Insp Kelly added: "This was a planned, ruthless and targeted attack which shocked an entire community and which has left a loving family bereft.

"This violence has no place in our society. One life was taken and any passer-by could easily have been injured or killed by the reckless volley of bullets."

'Devotion of care'

Ms Hughes added: "Each day Mark made his way to look after his mother in Meigh. Ultimately, this devotion of care was cruelly used against him by his murderers.

"Mark was an only child and was his elderly mother's carer. Since his murder she has been in hospital, broken-hearted. She remains there still today."

Police hope by releasing the CCTV footage, people may come forward with information to help the investigation, which also involves An Garda Síochána in the Republic of Ireland.

Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward.

Det Ch Insp Kelly said: "I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dashcam footage, to come forward.

"I understand that people may be afraid to speak up, but please be assured that information can be given to Crimestoppers with total anonymity."