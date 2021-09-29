Mark Meadows on FBI informant in Capitol riot crowd: 'There is a whole lot that needs to come out'

The public does not know the full story about the Capitol riot, according to a top confidant of former President Donald Trump.

Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff when a throng of Trump supporters stormed their way into the U.S. Capitol complex on Jan. 6, made the comment responding to a new report about the presence of an FBI informant in the crowd.

"I can tell you that there is a whole lot that needs to come out," he told Newsmax host Steve Cortes on Tuesday.

Meadows declined to get into more specifics, acknowledging he has been subpoenaed, along with three other Trump administration aides, by the select House committee investigating the Capitol siege.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that an informant embedded with the far-right Proud Boys texted an FBI handler during the Capitol riot, suggesting federal law enforcement had greater visibility into the assault on the complex than previously known.

Meadows said there was no conspiracy behind the Capitol riot, claiming investigators have found no evidence to support it. However, prosecutors have filed conspiracy charges against several members of the Proud Boys.

He also opined the Jan. 6 committee should call House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to ask "why they were not willing to actually secure the perimeter when they were given information."

