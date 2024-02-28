Mark Meadows loses yet another appeal in effort to move election interference case to federal court

Mark Meadows has been dealt another blow in his effort to have his part of the Georgia election interference case moved to federal court.

Meadows had appealed the Northern District of Georgia’s ruling to remove the case from Fulton County and in December, the 11 Circuit Court of Appeals denied that request.

After that, Meadows petitioned the court for a Rehearing En Banc, which means he wanted the full panel of judges in the 11th Circuit to hear the case.

On Wednesday, that request was denied.

Meadows has argued that he was acting within the scope of his duties as White House chief of staff in 2020 and 2021, when authorities alleged that he violated Georgia’s RICO Act and solicited a public official to violate their oath as part of an effort to keep former President Donald Trump in the White House. The former president lost Georgia to Biden by 11,779 votes.

Meadows, Trump and 17 other defendants were indicted in August on felony charges related to alleged attempts to keep Trump in office after his election loss to Joe Biden in 2020.

Meadows has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Defendants Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, Jena Ellis and Scott Hall have since taken plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

