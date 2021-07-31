Mark Meadows says 'Cabinet members' meeting at Trump's New Jersey golf club

Former President Donald Trump has been holding meetings with "Cabinet members" at his golf club in New Jersey this week, according to a top ally.

Mark Meadows, who was Trump's final White House chief of staff, said the work at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, is focused on "what comes next" with regards to 2022 and 2024 elections, after which Newsmax host Steve Cortes (himself a former Trump adviser) asked whether he wanted to break any news about his meetings with the former president.

"We met with several of our Cabinet members tonight," Meadows said. "We actually had a follow-up member — meeting with some of our Cabinet members, and as we were looking at that. We were looking at what does come next. I’m not authorized to speak on behalf of the president, but I can tell you this, Steve: We wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way, with President Trump at the head of that ticket."

Meadows did not name anyone involved in the meetings, but his use of the term "Cabinet" is making some waves at a time when some Trump allies claim, without presenting evidence for a real path forward, that the former president can be reinstated in the White House, including My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

"I can’t stop thinking about this interview. The former chief of staff is talking as if there’s a shadow presidency going on (there isn’t) at a time when there’s a conspiracy theory that Trump will be reinstated (he won’t) and as Trump has urged some advisers to keep saying it," tweeted New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Trump has publicly insisted the 2020 election was stolen due to widespread fraud, and after lawsuits challenging the results of the contest were roundly thrown out by the courts, he has been cheering on a GOP push to conduct "forensic" audits in states such as Arizona and Pennsylvania — even as federal, state, and local officials assert the election was bereft of maleficence that would overturn the results.

