Mark Meadows surfaces at last — and it sure looks like he's flipped on Trump

Heather Digby Parton
·6 min read
19
Mark Meadows; Donald Trump Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Mark Meadows; Donald Trump Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

One of the most compelling images that came out of the Jan. 6 House committee hearings was of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows slumped on his couch on the afternoon in question, disconsolately scrolling through his phone while Donald Trump's angry mob stormed the Capitol. As the New York Times reported:

[White House aide Cassidy] Hutchinson said around 2 p.m. or 2:05 p.m. that day, she went to Meadows' office because she saw rioters were getting closer to breaching the Capitol. Meadows was on his couch, scrolling through his phone, as he had been that morning. "I said, 'Hey, are you watching the TV, chief? … The rioters are getting really close. Have you talked to the president?' He said, 'No, he wants to be alone right now,'" she recalled."I remember Pat saying to [Meadows], something to the effect of, 'The rioters have gotten to the Capitol, Mark, we need to go down and see the president now.' And Mark looked up at him and said, 'He doesn't want to do anything, Pat,'" Hutchinson said.

This was the man who had been constantly by Trump's side in the previous tumultuous weeks as the president tried every possible means to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He knew Trump didn't want to stop the violence at the Capitol. He knew Trump actually relished it. And he knew there was nothing to be done about it.

Meadows had originally agreed to cooperate with the select committee himself and had turned over a large volume of communications pertaining to the post-election attempts to reverse the results. But after Meadows' book "The Chief's Chief" was published, in which he incurred Trump's wrath by his unflattering portrayal of the president's behavior after he contracted COVID, Meadows withdrew his cooperation and was eventually referred to the Department of Justice for contempt of Congress.

Unlike podcaster and agitator Steve Bannon and former trade adviser Peter Navarro, both of whom also refused to comply with a congressional subpoena, Meadows was not prosecuted by the DOJ. Neither was former White House communications official Peter Scavino. No explanation was given at the time, but many observers assumed that since Meadows was no longer in Trump's orbit, he was cooperating with federal investigators.

Meadows has not publicly addressed the events of Jan. 6 or the post-election schemes since he left the White House. CNN reported that he is quietly employed in a high-level job as "the senior partner at the Conservative Partnership Institute, a pro-Trump think tank that pays him more than $500,000 and has seen its revenues soar to $45 million since Meadows joined in 2021, according to the group's tax filings." Nice work if you can get it. Meadows also serves as an informal adviser to the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, reportedly helping to guide the group's rebellion against Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid and its strategy during the debt ceiling talks. But according to his "best friend," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, with whom Meadows reportedly speaks at least once a week, they "make a point not to talk about" legal matters.

All this has Trump feeling very nervous that Meadows has become a "rat." According to Rolling Stone, Meadows' lawyers cut off contact with the Trump team months ago and the latter have had no idea what contact Meadows has had with either special counsel Jack Smith or Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Meadows has reportedly testified before the federal grand jury in Washington, but took the Fifth when called before the special grand jury in Georgia. When the federal indictment against Trump finally came down in the Jan. 6 case, Meadows was not mentioned among the "unindicted co-conspirators," despite ample public evidence that he had been heavily involved in the plots for which Trump was indicted. That seemed like a clear indication that he'd become a key witness.

This week we received another important clue about what exactly Meadows has been up to. He was among the long list of Trump associates indicted in Fulton County on Monday night in Willis' sweeping conspiracy case. Unlike Trump and other key figures like Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, Meadows was only indicted on two counts: violation of Georgia's racketeering act and "solicitation of violation of public oath by a public officer."

The first of those is the overall conspiracy charge laid out in the indictment, which cites Meadows' dissemination of false theories of election fraud and his attempts to pressure DOJ officials as well as various state officials in Georgia and elsewhere. The second relates to the fact that Meadows "actively participated in and spoke" in Trump's infamous phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the one when the then-president suggested "finding" enough votes to give him the win in that state. It's easy to see why Meadows took the Fifth on that one.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

On Tuesday, Meadows became the first defendant in the Georgia case (but surely not the last) to announce that he would request moving his case to federal court because his alleged criminal activity "all occurred during his tenure and as part of his service as Chief of Staff." In his statement, Meadows explained that "arranging Oval Office meetings, contacting state officials on the President's behalf, visiting a state government building, and setting up a phone call for the President" were all part of his duties and that you would expect the president's chief of staff "to do these sorts of things." It sounds like Meadows' defense will be, as they say, that he was just following orders.

That strategy is not unprecedented and many legal observers suggest Meadows has a good chance of getting his case booted to the federal level. Willis would still be the prosecutor, but would try the case before a federal judge and a jury pool drawn from the entire state, both of them potentially more sympathetic to Meadows. There would be no cameras in a federal courtroom, which is unfortunate since a televised trial might offer one last chance to penetrate the minds of those few remaining Republican voters who aren't completely far gone.

None of this, however, explains Meadows' role in Jack Smith's federal case in D.C., where the former chief of staff has apparently been treated with kid gloves throughout the process. No doubt Trump's team is anxious to look through all the discovery material to see what they can find out.

I always thought Meadows was a bit thick, not to mention certainly unqualified for the important job that he did remarkably poorly. Apparently, he's smart enough to hire a highly competent lawyer and take that person's advice, which makes him a very stable genius compared to his former boss. He may be the one major Jan. 6 conspirator who gets to walk away from this mess relatively unscathed.

Read more

on Mark Meadows and the Trump indictments

Recommended Stories

  • Four ways Trump's criminal trials could shape the 2024 elections

    Trump's towering legal problems could affect financial markets and the economy in unexpected ways. Here's how it might all shake out.

  • Caden lands $15M to let users monetize their personal data

    Backed by Yahoo founder Jerry Yang, Caden pulls in analytics data on what movies users watch, where they travel, what they buy and more, and lets those users opt-in to monetize their data in various ways. John Roa, who sold his previous startup, Äkta, to Salesforce in 2015, says he was inspired to launch Caden after observing the paradigm shift occurring in online privacy and personal data access. "For 25 years, users have 'exchanged' their personal data for 'free access' to services, apps and websites, resulting in companies accumulating vast amounts of data without prioritizing user privacy," he told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Open source developers urged to ditch Zoom over user data controversy

    In a press release issued yesterday, Software Freedom Conservancy -- which claims sponsorship from a number of high-profile companies including Google and Mozilla -- said that it will work toward helping free and open source software (FOSS) "enthusiasts" adopt Zoom alternatives as part of a new program. The crux of the problem dates back to March when Zoom injected a new clause into its T&Cs that some pro-privacy critics recently argued allowed the company to train its AI models on customer data such as audio and video, with no way to opt out. In the wake of a deluge of outrage across social media, Zoom sought to assure users that they would have to opt-in to sharing their data for such use-cases, adding clarifying language to its T&Cs to that effect.

  • The software market, AI moats, and when to go public with Amplitude CEO Spenser Skates

    This week, Alex had Amplitude CEO Spenser Skates on the show to talk about the company's journey since the time it went public in late 2021, which happened to be right before investor sentiment changed. After a successful IPO, Amplitude warned analysts and investors alike in early 2022 that it was seeing some macroeconomic pressure, which led to its stock being sharply repriced. The current state of the business software buyer, and when Skates expects demand for digital goods and services to improve.

  • Highlight, now flush with $18M, helps CPG brands automate product testing

    Highlight, an in-home product testing company, raised $18 million in Series A funding to continue developing its technology already helping hundreds of brands test thousands of products. Dana Kim and Ethan Kellough started the company in 2020 after working in market research and engineering, respectively. Kim told TechCrunch that performing physical product research — the way it is done currently — typically involves multiple vendors, over 300 emails, many months and tens of thousands of dollars.

  • Meet Marqo, an open source vector search engine for AI applications

    Vector databases are the unsung heroes of the modern AI movement, storing unstructured data such as images, videos and text to enable people and systems to search uncategorized content. The snowballing demand for generative AI has thrust myriad vector database startups into the spotlight, securing bucketloads of cash en route. In April alone, we saw Pinecone and Weaviate raise $100 million and $50 million respectively to grow their vector database smarts, while the same month fledging vector database upstarts Chroma and Qdrant secured $18 million and $7.5 million in seed financing.

  • Google is working to improve Bard's soulless life advice

    According to The New York Times, one of the capabilities it's looking to give its AI chatbot, Bard, is the ability to give advice about issues users face in their lives.

  • Tracking the EV battery factory construction boom across North America

    In 2019, just two battery factories were operating in the United States with another two under construction. Today, there are about 30 battery factories either planned, under construction or operational in the country. U.S. President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law August 16, 2022, might not have been the initial catalyst behind the onshoring battery factory trend.

  • Target CEO on Pride Month fallout: We want our stores to be a 'happy place'

    Target looks to take a more muted approach to how it merchandises its stores for Pride Month.

  • Peak XV eyes $50M investment in former Edelweiss executives' Neo

    Peak XV Partners is in advanced stages of deliberations to lead or fully finance a funding round in Neo Group, an asset management and financial advisory firm, three sources familiar with the matter said. The firm is finalizing an investment of as much as $50 million in Neo Group, which also runs a family office, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the deliberations are ongoing and not public. Peak XV declined to comment.

  • A resilient US consumer could complicate the Fed's path forward

    Retail sales came in better than expected. Some economists say that and other positive economic data could pose challenges to the Fed in its inflation fight.

  • Big cities are becoming safer. So why is crime rising in Washington, D.C.?

    Washington's progressive criminal justice reforms appear to be backfiring as frustration with killings and carjackings mounts.

  • Bluesky adds self-labeling for posts and a dedicated media tab for profiles

    X- (previously Twitter) and Threads-rival Bluesky has started allowing users to self-tag their posts so they can be automatically filtered. The social network said users can tap the shield icon in the composer window to select the tag. Bluesky has a detailed moderation settings page, which allows users to hide or show a warning to them when they encounter posts related to different categories — including explicit sexual images, nudity, spam, violence, and suggestive.

  • Lindus Health, a U.K. clinical trials startup backed by Peter Thiel, raises $18M

    Clinical trials are the cornerstone of modern medical research, serving the evidence required to prove (or disprove) the safety and efficacy of a new treatment. This is something that Lindus Health is setting out to address, touting itself as a "next-gen contract research organization" (CRO) that makes it faster and easier to run clinical trials. The U.K. startup today announced it has raised $18 million in a Series A round of funding from big-name backers including Spotify investor Creandum, and billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel.

  • F1: McLaren's stunning bounce back is unlike anything the paddock has seen in recent years

    McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.

  • Trump's lawyers find themselves in unfamiliar roles: Defendants and witnesses

    As Monday’s criminal indictments in Georgia made clear, lawyers who become entangled with Donald Trump and his bogus claims that election fraud cost him the 2020 election can often find themselves under legal scrutiny.

  • Samsung is bringing newer One UI features to older devices

    If you have an older Samsung foldable phone, tablet or watch, you may soon see some new features trickling down from the latest devices. The company announced today that the One UI 5.1.1 update — Samsung’s latest custom UI sitting atop Android — will roll out soon, bringing enhancements from the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9 series and Watch 6 series to pre-2023 gear. The features will support most of Samsung’s foldable phones and its recent tablets and smartwatches.

  • Trump Georgia indictment: GOP rivals and legal experts react to case against former president and his allies

    Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in Georgia on criminal charges stemming from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s long-running investigation into attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

  • Trump indictment: 5 takeaways from the Georgia RICO case

    The Fulton County indictment charges Trump and others with orchestrating a nationwide scheme meant to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

  • I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 15 Nordstrom new arrivals I’m shopping before summer’s over

    'Tis the season to wear all of the white.