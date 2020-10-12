Mark Meadows walks away after reporters ask him to answer questions with a mask on

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows isn't willing to work within mask guidelines.

After President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 10 days ago, Meadows stayed close, even accompanying him to the hospital and back again. But Meadows also hasn't stopped traveling around the Capitol after his exposure to COVID-19.

On Monday, Meadows ran into reporters outside of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, and took his mask off to answer their questions. When they asked him to put his mask back on, Meadows did so — and then walked away, saying "I'm not going to talk through the mask."







Here’s Mark Meadows refusing to talk to reporters with his mask on: pic.twitter.com/LlACGLd1ou — The Recount (@therecount) October 12, 2020

Meadows wasn't the only one in Washington refusing to wear a mask on Monday. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who tested positive for COVID-19 just 10 days ago, gave his opening statement at Barrett's hearing without a mask on despite the fact that he could've done so from home.

