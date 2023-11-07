Mark Morrison selling Leicester apartment used for recording

Mark Morrison ran a temporary recording studio for upcoming artists from his Leicester apartment

Singer Mark Morrison is selling his apartment in Leicester which was used as a free recording space for upcoming artists.

The R&B musician - best known for his 1996 hit Return of the Mack - ran Macklife studios from the penthouse property on Charles Street.

Recording sessions were offered to young musicians in an effort to reduce knife crime in the city.

The "contemporary gem" has been listed for offers over £200,000.

Morrison ran the temporary recording studio from his apartment throughout October 2020 in recognition of Black History Month.

He provided more than 200 hours of free studio time to 50 different artists from the Leicester area.

It was hoped the project, called "Drop the Knife, Pick Up the Mic", would help to reduce knife crime attacks in the city.

He hailed the mission a success on social media.

The studio reopened for a second month in May 2021.

Morrison, 51, who grew up in Leicester, has since bought a house in Florida, and the apartment in Leicester has been put up for sale.

