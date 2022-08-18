A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK), to Partially Acquire Silver Gold Bull

Investment management company Kingdom Capital Advisor released its second quarter, 2022 investor letter recently. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the second quarter, the fund returned -11.32% net of fees compared to -16% for the S&P Index and -17% for the Russell Index. Year-to-date, the fund returned 16.9% net of fees. Kingdom Capital is always focused on identifying the opportunities in undervalued small-cap stocks. For more information on the fund’s top picks in 2022, please check its top five holdings.

Kingdom Capital Advisor mentioned A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) in the letter and discussed its views about the company. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) is a precious metal trading company and has a market capitalization of $827.415 million. The stock of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) closed at $35.39 per share on August 16, 2022. One-month return of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) was 15.50%, while its shares gained 44.92% of their value over the last 52 weeks.

Here's what Kingdom Capital Advisor specifically said about A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK): As expected, A-Mark blew away analyst estimates for Q3 earnings, providing commentary that they are increasing domestic market share and moving into international markets through their partial acquisition of Silver Gold Bull. The stock continues to trade at four times earnings, as investors appear skeptical that recent results are sustainable. Earnings won’t be reported until September, but we expect full-year results to demonstrate their improved business model once again." Photo by Scottsdale Mint on Unsplash

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) is not on the list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Per our database, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) was held by 9 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter, and 12 in the previous quarter.

