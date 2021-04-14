- By GF Value





The stock of A-Mark Precious Metals (NAS:AMRK, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $37.89 per share and the market cap of $385.2 million, A-Mark Precious Metals stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for A-Mark Precious Metals is shown in the chart below.





Because A-Mark Precious Metals is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. A-Mark Precious Metals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of A-Mark Precious Metals at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of A-Mark Precious Metals is fair. This is the debt and cash of A-Mark Precious Metals over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. A-Mark Precious Metals has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6.3 billion and earnings of $8.37 a share. Its operating margin is 1.04%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Capital Markets industry. Overall, the profitability of A-Mark Precious Metals is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of A-Mark Precious Metals over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. A-Mark Precious Metals's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 68% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. A-Mark Precious Metals's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 38.8%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Capital Markets industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, A-Mark Precious Metals's return on invested capital is 6.59, and its cost of capital is 1.50. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of A-Mark Precious Metals is shown below:

In short, the stock of A-Mark Precious Metals (NAS:AMRK, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 82% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. To learn more about A-Mark Precious Metals stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

