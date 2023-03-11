Mark Rohald Is The Co-Founder & Executive Deputy Chairman of Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) And They Just Picked Up 40% More Shares

Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Co-Founder & Executive Deputy Chairman, Mark Rohald, recently bought a whopping AU$854k worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.15. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 40%.

See our latest analysis for Cluey

Cluey Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Mark Rohald is the biggest insider purchase of Cluey shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.16. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Cluey insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Cluey insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around AU$0.17. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Cluey Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Cluey insiders own about AU$7.7m worth of shares. That equates to 36% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Cluey Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Cluey shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Cluey (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

But note: Cluey may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here