Mark Ronson and Camilla Cabello team up in new song 'Find U Again'

The lovesick song will appear on Ronson's upcoming new solo album "Late Night Feelings," out June 21.

"Find U Again" features guest vocals by Camilla Cabello. The singer co-wrote the track with Ronson, Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker and singer-songwriter Isley Juber.

"Have mercy on me, please/I messed up to the third degree/This crush is kind of crushing me/I do therapy at least twice a week/ There's a you-shaped space in my bed," begs the singer over an auto-tuned pop melody.

The single presumably hints at Cabello's unreleased song "U Shaped Space," which leaked last August.

"Find U Again" marks the fourth single off Ronson's upcoming album "Late Night Feelings," following the previously released title track, "Don't Leave Me Lonely" and "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart."

The record, which will follow his 2015 "Uptown Special," will feature guest appearances by Alicia Keys, Angel Olsen and King Princess.

Ahead of the release, Ronson spoke with Beats Radio 1's host Zane Lowe about his collaboration with Cabello -- which he first announced at the 61st Grammy Awards.

The British producer revealed that the melody for "Find U Again" originated from Kevin Palmer.

"It just stuck on me. And then I was just like I can't find a place for this on my record, until Camilla came along and wrote these verses," he said. "When you're trying to write lyrics to a pre-existing melody, it is very challenging, and she just nailed it. She cracked the code."

Discover "Find U Again":