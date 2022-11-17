Mark Sievers, convicted in 2015 murder-for-hire of wife Teresa, denied death row appeal

A Bonita Springs man convicted in 2019 of hiring two individuals to murder his wife's death row appeal was turned down Thursday.

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed Mark Sievers' first-degree murder conviction and death sentence, as well as his conviction for conspiracy to commit murder.

Mark Sievers, 54, was convicted for conspiring to have his wife, Teresa Sievers, a 46-year-old Southwest Florida doctor, murdered more than seven years ago.

"Sievers raises myriad challenges to his convictions and death sentence, none of them meritorious," the court said in its ruling.

Among Sievers challenges was to victim-impact evidence in the penalty phase of the case.

The court didn't find any error in the admission of the victim-impact evidence in the case, records indicate. Under Florida law, victim impact evidence is admissible.

In Sievers' case, the live testimony by Teresa Sievers' mother and a brief video of Teresa Sievers were relevant to indicate the loss Teresa Sievers’ family and the community suffered, the court said.

Although Mark Sievers didn't object to the trial court’s procedure two years ago, he had since argued the court’s decision required the trial court to impose sentence on a separate day after the Spencer hearing.

What is a Spencer hearing?

During a Spencer hearing, a judge hears arguments and witness statements ahead of a sentencing.

Sievers alleged the procedure the court followed amounted to a failure to hold a Spencer hearing at all, and that this was a fundamental error.

The court said that there was nothing in law to preclude the such a hearing to be held on the same day as a sentencing.

Sievers further argued that the jury’s cold, calculated and premediated aggravator finding — which could affect his guilt and sentence — lacks a constitutional basis because it depended entirely on one of the co-conspirators.

The court rejected the claim citing Sievers’ prior challenge to the denial of his motion for judgment of acquittal.

A Lee County jury convicted Mark Sievers in December 2019 of the first-degree murder of his wife.

On Jan. 3, 2020, Judge Bruce Kyle sentenced Mark Sievers to death.

Kyle sentenced Sievers to death for first-degree murder and gave him a 30-year-sentence, to be served concurrently, for conspiracy.

Last January, state prosecutors asked Kyle to deny a motion that sought a new trial for Mark Sievers because of claimed new evidence. Kyle denied the motion.

What happened in 2015?

On June 28, 2015, Mark Sievers' wife, Teresa Sievers, left a family vacation and returned alone to her Bonita Springs home.

After she pulled into the garage, retrieved her luggage and walked into the house, two men her husband hired to murder her — Curtis Wayne Wright, Jr., and Jimmy Ray Rodgers —, beat her in the head with hammers when she walked into the kitchen until she died.

Court records indicate the plot began weeks earlier, when Mark Sievers traveled to Missouri for Wright’s May 2015 wedding.

Wright agreed to "take care of it" for at least $100,000 in life insurance proceeds, the records show. Wright later recruited Rodgers, promising him part of the life insurance money.

Kyle sentenced Rodgers to life in prison. He was convicted of second-degree murder and trespassing by a Lee County jury in October 2019.

On Feb. 10, 2020, Kyle sentenced Wright to 25 years for his role in Teresa Sievers' murder.

