Mark Stoops said what? Listen to UK football coach’s controversial comments about NIL.

University of Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops attracted significant attention Monday night with a couple of responses to callers during his weekly radio show on the UK Sports Network.

The comments came two days after Stoops’ Wildcats were defeated 51-13 by No. 1-ranked Georgia in Athens on Saturday night.

Stoops was questioned by one caller about his record against top-tier Southeastern Conference teams. The 11th-year UK head coach responded by challenging the caller to “bring it on ... see if you can do it.”

Later Stoops encouraged “disgruntled” fans to “pony up” with more donations if they’d like Kentucky to attract the types of players Georgia is able to recruit, apparently a reference to name, image and likeness rules that now allow athletes to make money off their talents.

You can watch and listen to the entire broadcast below of Stoops’ radio show Monday night hosted by the radio voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach.

Stoops’ most notable comments come in answer to a call by “Jason” that begins about 30 minutes into the broadcast and to a call by “Sean” about 45 minutes into the show.

