Mark tax deadline with free Krispy Kreme doughnut and coffee, vaccine freebies and more Tax Day deals

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Tax Day used to be one of the biggest freebie and deal days of the year before the coronavirus pandemic.

Some restaurants would mark the tax return deadline with specials that often drew big crowds. For the second year in a row, the list of Tax Day free food and deals is shorter.

But there are still deductions and tax relief regardless of whether you owe money or are waiting on a delayed tax refund.

Businesses, including Krispy Kreme, White Castle and Office Depot, also have ongoing freebies for vaccinated customers. And Krispy Kreme has a freebie Monday for everyone, no vaccination card required.

► Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

Taxes Q&A: How do I file a tax extension? How do I file my taxes online for free?

Tax Day also is the day Starbucks' updated mask policy starts, which makes masks voluntary for vaccinated customers except in locations with mask mandates. On Tax Day 2020, Starbucks started requiring masks.

The IRS pushed back the tax filing deadline by a month to May 17 instead of April 15 as the agency grapples with staffing issues and outdated systems at a time when it’s also implementing sweeping tax code changes from the COVID-19 relief packages. In 2020, the deadline was extended to July 15.

Tax Day free food, deals

The following discounts and offers available at participating locations Monday, May 17, unless otherwise noted. Offers can vary and most times are offered while supplies last. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.

Applebee's: Through May 23, the chain has "$5 Mucho Cocktails" – Tipsy Shark and Strawberry Daq-A-Rita.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop: CAPAddicts get 10% off their total purchase Monday.

Chili's Grill & Bar: The $5 margarita of the month for May is the Cheers to Patron Rita'. The margaritas are available when dining in and are available pre-mixed at select restaurants for takeout.

Coors Seltzer: Through Monday, the brand says it will “write off” your purchase of a 12-pack through a rebate when you upload your receipt at Coorsseltzer.com/taxday by May 24 or while supplies last. Rebate amounts vary by state, but the offer is not valid in 15 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme

Domino's: From 4 to 9 p.m. daily through May 23, get 49% off all pizzas at menu price with online orders placed for "carside delivery." You need to select the offer to get the discount.

Farmer Boys: Get two breakfast burritos or two Double Big Cheese burgers for $10.40 Monday. Members of the California chain’s loyalty program can “score another Tax Day special automatically loaded into their account” when they scan their May 17 receipt into the app, the company said.

Great American Cookies: Get one free original chocolate chip cookie Monday. No purchase or proof of completed taxes necessary. If your store is a co-branded location with Marble Slab, choose between the free cookie and Marble Slab's free ice cream offer.

Jimmy John's: Get $5 off online and app orders $20 or more with promo code 5OFF20 through June 13. The discount can't be combined with other offers or rewards.

Krispy Kreme: Every Monday through May 24, get a free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut. No purchase is necessary, and this offer is open to everybody. Those who are vaccinated can get a free glazed doughnut daily through the end of 2021.

Marble Slab Creamery: Get a free regular price ice cream with the purchase of a regular or best value ice cream. If your store is a co-branded location with Great American Cookies, choose between the ice cream deal or Great American Cookies' free cookie.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Unrelated to Tax Day, get a free copy of your vaccination card and get it laminated through July 25 with coupon code 52516714.

Pizza Hut: For a limited time, the chain is offering its $10 Tastemaker deal with a large pizza and up to three toppings.

Red Lobster: For “Ultimate Endless Shrimp Monday," get all-you-can-eat shrimp with the choice of a side for $17.99. Valid for dine-in, to-go and delivery. If you get the deal for to-go or delivery, you can get up to four orders of the shrimp entrees.

Saladworks: The create-your-own salad restaurant chain’s rewards members get any wrap for $5.17 Monday.

Sonic Drive-In: Through May 30, get one half-price Twisted Texan Footlong Quarter Pound Coney or Cheeseburger when you order online or in the Sonic app. One per customer.

Steak 'n Shake: For a limited time, participating restaurants are giving away free small orders of fries. There’s a limit of one order of free fries per person.

WaBa Grill: For the month of May, the chain is giving free avocados with its “Half-Ocado promotion.” Every entree purchase is eligible to get a free “Half-Ocado,” which the company says is “a true half of an avocado.”

White Castle: Through May 31, anyone who shows proof of a vaccine gets a free dessert on a stick at all locations nationwide. The chain also has a contest through July 11 for its 100th birthday. Learn more at Whitecastle.com/#100th-sweeps.

Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen: Get free avocado on bowls for free Monday and Tuesday with a coupon code AVOCADO on the Yoshinoya app. You need to be registered for the app and add the code to your account after you tap “Enter Coupon Code.”

More deals: Locally owned businesses and regional chains also may have specials for Tax Day. One of the easiest ways to find out is to check restaurants' social media channels.

Businesses dropping masks: Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe's, Publix no longer require masks for vaccinated customers, Starbucks starts Monday

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tax Day deals 2021: Free Krispy Kreme donut, specials on tax deadline

Recommended Stories

  • Doc Emrick narrates amazing hype video for 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs

    Former NBC hockey play-by-plan man Doc Emrick narrates an awesome hype video to get you ready for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Covid: Taiwan orders toughest curbs amid infections spike

    Cinemas and entertainment venues are shutting down, and limits on public gatherings are tightened.

  • Krispy Kreme’s New Piña Colada Donut Is Complete With Toasted Coconut and a Candied Cherry

    If only there were rum in it. 🍒

  • No One Knows The Real Kevin Bacon, But Everyone Has a Favorite Version of Him

    Whether he’s singing to goats on TikTok or playing a crooked cop in ‘City On a Hill,’ the 62-year-old actor is still in love with getting into character. Just don’t ask him if he “likes” getting his picture taken.

  • ‘Top Gun’ Turns 35: Producer Jerry Bruckheimer on Convincing Tom Cruise to Play Maverick

    Moviegoers had never seen anything quite like “Top Gun” when it jetted across screens in the summer of 1986. The propulsive story of a hot shot group of pilots had dazzling aerial sequences that gave audiences a cockpit view of the action, as well as a star on the rise in Tom Cruise, fresh off […]

  • Bill Gates was dismissive toward Melinda Gates at work and pursued female employees at Microsoft and the Gates Foundation: NYT report

    Six current and former employees of Gates and his endeavors told The New York Times he fostered an uncomfortable workplace.

  • ‘So I raped you.’ Facebook message renews fight for justice

    Shannon Keeler was enjoying a weekend getaway with her boyfriend last year when she checked her Facebook messages for the first time in ages. The messages rocketed Keeler back to the life-shattering night in December 2013 when an upperclassman at Gettysburg College stalked her at a party, snuck into her dorm and barged into her room while she pleaded with him and texted friends for help. Eight years later, she still hopes to persuade authorities in Pennsylvania to make an arrest, armed now with perhaps her strongest piece of evidence: his alleged confession, sent via social media.

  • Fears YouTuber Jake Paul may have crushed rare turtle eggs during beach buggy stunt in Puerto Rico

    YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is being investigated by Puerto Rican officials for violations of environmental laws after driving on a beach.

  • Microsoft board members opened investigation into Bill Gates after a staffer said the pair had engaged in a sexual relationship: WSJ report

    A spokesperson for Gates told The Wall Street Journal "there was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably."

  • Miss Myanmar won the Miss Universe national costume contest with a powerful political statement

    Thuzar Wint Lwin doesn't believe she will be able to safely return to Myanmar after speaking out during the competition.

  • Why is COVID Killing So Many Young Children in Brazil? Doctors Are Baffled

    RIO DE JANEIRO — Fretting over a fever in her toddler that wouldn’t break, the mother took the young girl, Letícia, to a hospital. Doctors had worrisome news: It was COVID-19. But they were reassuring, noting that children almost never develop serious symptoms, said the mother, Ariani Roque Marinheiro. Less than two weeks later, on Feb. 27, Letícia died in the critical care unit of the hospital in Maringá, in southern Brazil, after days of labored breathing. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “It happened so quickly, and she was gone,” said Marinheiro, 33. “She was everything to me.” COVID-19 is ravaging Brazil, and, in a disturbing new wrinkle that experts are working to understand, it appears to be killing babies and small children at an unusually high rate. Since the start of the pandemic, 832 children 5 and under have died of the virus, according to Brazil’s health ministry. Comparable data is scarce because countries track the impact of the virus differently, but in the United States, which has a far larger population than Brazil, and a higher overall death toll from COVID-19, 139 children 4 and under have died. And Brazil’s official number of child deaths is likely a substantial undercount, as a lack of widespread testing means many cases go undiagnosed, said Dr. Fátima Marinho, an epidemiologist at the University of São Paulo. Marinho, who is leading a study tallying the death toll among children based on both suspected and confirmed cases, estimates that more than 2,200 children under 5 have died since the start of the pandemic, including more than 1,600 babies less than a year old. “We are seeing a huge impact on children,” said Marinho. “It’s a number that’s absurdly high. We haven’t seen this anywhere else in the world.” Experts in Brazil, Europe and the United States agree that the number of children’s deaths from COVID-19 in Brazil appeared to be particularly high. “Those numbers are surprising. That’s a lot higher than what we’re seeing in the United States,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, vice chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ committee on infectious diseases, and a pediatrics infectious disease specialist at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. “By any of the measures that we’re following here in the United States, those numbers are quite a bit higher.” There is no evidence available on the impact of variants of the virus — which scientists say are leading to more severe cases of COVID in young, healthy adults and driving up death tolls in Brazil — on babies and children. But experts say the variant appears to be leading to higher death rates among pregnant women. Some women with COVID are giving birth to stillborn or premature babies already infected with the virus, said Dr. André Ricardo Ribas Freitas, an epidemiologist at São Leopoldo Mandic College in Campinas, who led a recent study on the impact of the variant. “We can already affirm that the P.1 variant is much more severe in pregnant women,” said Ribas Freitas. “And, oftentimes, if the pregnant woman has the virus, the baby might not survive or they might both die.” Lack of timely and adequate access to health care for children once they fall ill is likely a factor in the death toll, experts said. In the United States and Europe, experts said, early treatment has been key to the recovery of children infected with the virus. In Brazil, overstretched doctors have often been late to confirm infections in children, Marinho said. “Children are not being tested,” she said. “They get sent away, and it’s only when these children return in a really bad state that COVID-19 is suspected.” Dr. Lara Shekerdemian, chief of critical care at Texas Children’s Hospital, said that the mortality rate for children who get COVID-19 remains very low, but children living in countries where medical care is uneven were at greater risk. “A child that might just need a bit of oxygen today may end up on a ventilator next week if they don’t have access to the oxygen and the steroid that we give early in the disease process,” Shekerdemian said. “So what might end up as a simple hospitalization in my world can result in a child needing medical care they simply can’t get if there’s a delay in access to care.” A study published in the Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal in January found that children in Brazil and four other countries in Latin America developed more severe forms of COVID-19 and more cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare and extreme immune response to the virus, compared with data from China, Europe and North America. Even before the pandemic began, millions of Brazilians living in poor areas had limited access to basic health care. In recent months, the system has been overwhelmed as a crush of patients have flooded into critical care units, resulting in a chronic shortage of beds. “There’s a barrier to access for many,” said Dr. Ana Luisa Pacheco, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at the Heitor Vieira Dourado Tropical Medicine Foundation in Manaus. “For some children, it takes three or four hours by boat to get to a hospital.” The cases in children have shot up amid Brazil’s broader explosion in infections, which experts attribute to President Jair Bolsonaro’s cavalier response to the pandemic and his government’s refusal to take vigorous measures to promote social distancing. A lagging economy has also left millions without income or enough food, forcing many to risk infection as they search for work. Some of the children who have died of the virus already had health issues that made them more vulnerable. Still, Marinho estimates that they represent just over one-quarter of deaths among children under 10. That suggests that healthy children, too, seem to be at heightened risk from the virus in Brazil. Letícia Marinheiro was one such child, her mother said. A healthy baby who had just started walking, she had never been sick before, Marinheiro said. Marinheiro, who got sick along with her husband Diego, 39, believes Letícia might have lived if her illness had been treated with more urgency. “I think they didn’t believe that she could be so sick, they didn’t believe it could happen to a child,” said Marinheiro. She recalled pleading to have more tests done. Four days into the child’s hospitalization, she said, doctors had still not fully examined Letícia’s lungs. Marinheiro is still unsure how her family got sick. She had kept Letícia — a first child the couple had badly wanted for years — at home and away from everyone. Her husband, a supplier of hair salon products, had been cautious to avoid contact with clients, even as he kept working to keep the family financially afloat. For Marinheiro, the sudden death of her daughter has left a gaping hole in her life. As the pandemic rages on, she says, she wishes other parents would quit underestimating the dangers of the virus that took Letícia away from her. In her city, she watches as families throw birthday parties for children and officials push to reopen schools. “This virus is so inexplicable,” she said. “It’s like playing the lottery. And we never believe it will happen to us. It’s only when it takes someone from your family.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Supermodel Bella Hadid donned traditional dress and joined a 'Free Palestine' march in New York City

    Bella Hadid, whose father Mohamed Hadid is Palestinian, marched in New York and posted messages of support on social media.

  • US Navy SEALs are training to fight on land and water in a 'strategic location' near Russia

    US Special Operations Command Europe planned simultaneous exercises to simulate a full-blown conflict with Russia from the Baltic to the Black Sea.

  • Islamic nations slam Israel — and each other's ties to it

    A league of Muslim nations on Sunday demanded that Israel halt attacks killing Palestinian civilians amid heavy fighting between it and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, even as fissures between countries over their recognition of Israel emerged. A statement by the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation hewed closely to previous ones issued by the Saudi-based group, including backing the decades-old call for Palestinians to have their own nation with East Jerusalem as its capital.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene under investigation for filing homestead exemptions on 2 homes

    Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband are under investigation for allegedly filing tax exemptions for two separate homes in different counties, which is a violation of Georgia law. WSB-TV reported that 2020 Georgia state tax records unearthed by investigative reporter Justin Gray revealed the couple was receiving a large tax break on their homes. A homestead exemption provides up to a $2,000 exemption from county and school taxes, according to Newsweek.

  • Pandemic triggers new crisis in Peru: lack of cemetery space

    After Joel Bautista died of a heart attack last month in Peru, his family tried unsuccessfully to find an available grave at four different cemeteries. The excavation in a poor neighborhood in the capital city of Lima was broadcast live on television, attracting the attention of authorities and prompting them to offer the family a space on the rocky slopes of a cemetery. “If there is no solution, then there will be a space here,” Yeni Bautista told The Associated Press, explaining the family’s decision to dig at the foot of a tropical hibiscus tree after her brother’s body began to decompose.

  • Jeff Bezos' support for Biden's corporate tax hike means nothing if Amazon can still dodge paying their fair share in taxes

    By not paying their share in taxes, Amazon and other large companies leave small businesses and average Americans to pick up their tab.

  • LeBron James injures ankle again as Lakers land in seventh

    LeBron James injured his right ankle again after a 360-degree spinning layup in a win over the Pelicans. Lakers finish seventh and play Golden State next.

  • 'Small mistake': Israeli military spokesman denies inaccurate information was a ploy to deceive Hamas

    The Israeli military spokesman said Israeli troops were trying to trick Hamas into going into its network of underground tunnels, but he denied being part of the ploy.

  • Gaza pummelled in fresh Israeli airstrikes as calls for de-escalation go unheeded

    Israel launched dozens of air strikes in Gaza and the Hamas militant group kept up its rocket attacks on Israeli cities in fighting that spilled into a second week on Monday. International calls mounted for a ceasefire, but there was no sign of any imminent end to the most serious hostilities between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists in years. Roads, security buildings, militants' training camps and houses were bombed in Israeli attacks that seemed to be focused on Gaza City, witnesses said. The sound of explosions echoed in many part of the Palestinian enclave overnight. The Israeli military said fighter jets struck "terror targets", after rocket barrages from Gaza were fired at the Israeli cities of Beersheba and Ashkelon just after midnight.