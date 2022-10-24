Mark Wahlberg calls out Workout Anytime Aiken gym in early morning Instagram video

FILE - Mark Wahlberg working out at F45 Training in Jupiter, Florida on May 25, 2021. Wahlberg said on Instagram he tried to visit Workout Anytime in Aiken, SC, on Sunday, Oct. 23, for a workout but was unable to do so because no one was there to let him in.

Aiken was paid a visit by one of the biggest stars in Hollywood over the weekend, though the visit didn't go perfectly.

In an Instagram reel video he recorded at 3:05 a.m. Sunday, Oscar-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg stood outside the Workout Anytime Aiken at 614 Richland Ave. West and commented on how he was blocked from visiting the gym.

"It's supposed to be 24/7. We called earlier to arrange to get a workout today. There's nobody," Wahlberg said.

The gym's open 24/7 exclusively for members, but it's only staffed part of the day. There is no information on its website or on the sign outside as to when, if ever, the gym is staffed on Sundays. This was another point of annoyance for Wahlberg.

"This is not 'anytime fitness.' This is 'part-time, no-time,'" he said. In the post's description, the actor said he was able to find another gym, but did not indicate which gym it was or even if it was in the area.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the video had almost 120,000 likes. Owners at the gym could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

No information has been released as to what brought Wahlberg to Aiken and his publicists could not be reached for comment. Wahlberg is known as a devoted athlete and one who trains very early in the morning, which is why he's a fan of 24/7 gyms.

Wahlberg is also an investor in fitness brands like Municipal clothing, which he co-founded, and F45 Training, a chain of local gyms throughout the country which Wahlberg has been seen recently visiting. Workout Anytime is not one of these gyms.

