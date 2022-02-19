Mark Wahlberg details typical day in his life, including his workout schedule, that keeps him fit and focused

If there's one thing to know about Mark Wahlberg, it's that he's incredibly disciplined.

The "Father Stu" actor, 50, opened up about what a typical day in his life is like while he was making moves in New York City this week.

While rushing to his car, the movie star took some time to discuss how he balances his acting career and active lifestyle.

In the video below, Wahlberg reveals his day begins before the sun comes up.

MARK WAHLBERG REVEALS HIS THOUGHTS ON CANCEL CULTURE: 'WE ALL HAVE OUR MOMENTS'

"Tomorrow I'm getting up 2:30, in the gym 3:30, finish about 5:30, go to work 7:30," Wahlberg shares of his morning routine, noting that he makes time for "a lot of prayer" in between.

Once he starts working, he'll engage in "reading, script work, then I've got a bunch of interviews," he said.

The star added that the timing of his meals is based on the night before. "Then I'm finishing work. I probably won't eat a meal until – last meal today [was] 6, so tomorrow probably noontime."

The actor concluded that he goes to bed around 7:30 p.m.

Speaking of his career, the Academy Award-nominated actor, perhaps best known for starring in Martin Scorsese's "The Departed" and producing HBO's comedy-drama series "Entourage," expressed excitement about his upcoming role in "Father Stu." The film, slated to release on Good Friday 2022 and on which Wahlberg also serves as a producer, is the real-life redemption story of Fr. Stuart Long, who journeyed from fighter to Father.

He said it's the most important role he has ever portrayed.

MARK WAHLBERG TALKS 'FATHER STU,' FAITH AND MORE WITH RAYMOND ARROYO: 'THIS IS MY CALLING'

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Mark Wahlberg is seen on February 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"That's the most important movie I've ever done, and it's the best movie I've ever been a part of," Wahlberg said, adding that he's also working on "a lot" of other projects.

Story continues

And while the actor already has a rewarding career in film and television under his belt, he said he's not above going on auditions.

"I would, I don't care," he said. "I'd go on an audition tomorrow. You've got to prove you're the best guy for the part – that's what I do."

Taking on the role of Father Stu was no easy feat for the actor who is known for prioritizing his fitness. He shared in a recent interview how he physically prepared for the role, which required him to gain 30 pounds.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Mark Wahlberg hosts the opening of F45 Training at Miramar MCAs, the first fitness franchise on a US military base on June 11, 2021 in San Diego, California. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for F45 Training

"I would say it’s easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape," the former Calvin Klein model admitted in an interview for "The Kyle and Jackie O Show" in Australia. "I put on 30 pounds… that was really difficult. I’m not getting younger."

According to the outlet, the star put on the pounds in six weeks for the role.

Back in July, Wahlberg revealed on "The Tonight Show" that stepping away from his no-nonsense fitness routine wasn’t easy.

Mark Wahlberg plays in the Pro-AM prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii Ben Jared/PGA TOUR

"Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories," Wahlberg said at the time. "Even when you’re full, I would wake up after a meal to have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun."

Fox News' Laura Carrione contributed to this report.