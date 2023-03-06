Mark Wahlberg ran into a Dallas teacher and filmed a message for her students

March 2 marked a normal Thursday night for Jac Farley. She was reading a book in the car while waiting for her husband to pick up a few items from a local store.

Then, her evening took a sharp turn toward the extraordinary when her husband came out of the store and told her who he saw inside: Mark Wahlberg. The Dallas school teacher quickly ran inside, hoping to grab a quick selfie with the actor.

She found him in the back of the store, signing bottles of Flecha Azul Tequila, a liquor brand he invested in, and taking pictures with customers. She waited in line until Wahlberg asked if she wanted to take a picture.

“I was like, ‘I’m a teacher, my kids are gonna freak out when I show them this next week,’” Farley tells TODAY.com. “And he was like, ‘No photo, put it on video. Let’s record something for your class.’”

Farley, 30, who says she is a “huge fan” of Wahlberg’s, began filming. She later posted the whole interaction to TikTok on March 2, where it has now garnered over 800 thousand views.

"Casual night with..." Farley begins the video, panning the camera to show Wahlberg by her side.

“I’m here with Mrs. Farley," Wahlberg says.

"Your favorite teacher," Farley adds.

"She got a little stress reliever,” Wahlberg impishly says in the clip, holding up a bottle.

“Oh my God, don’t tell them that,” Farley laughs.

Taking it in stride, he continues, “Hey I'm here with Mrs. Farley, she’s getting water, and juice and Gatorade."

Then Wahlberg, who Farley says was “beyond kind,” added a sweet message for her students.

“God bless you guys,” he says. “Hey, stay in school. Can’t wait to see you guys change the world. Let’s go.”

TikTok users quickly turned to the comment section to weigh in on the interaction.

"Love how you casually say OMG Mark, don't them that. Like you're BFFs. The best!" one user wrote, with a crying laughing face and heart emoji.

"How does it feel to live my dream?!?!" another user chimed in.

Story continues

To end the exchange, Farley says Wahlberg gave her merchandise and a signed bottle of the tequila. But Farley has no plans of opening the treasured bottle any time soon.

"We're apparently never allowed to drink it," she laughs. "I've already been told it will never be opened."

Farley and her husband ended the night by watching a Wahlberg classic: “Ted.”

“We watched because we were just like, this was so crazy,” she says.

Farley predicted her kids would “freak out” when she showed them the clip at school on Monday, and was right: She says they've been bringing it up all day.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com