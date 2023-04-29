Mark Wahlberg reveals how his kids have handled moving from LA to Las Vegas

Mark Wahlberg says his family is loving la vida Las Vegas.

The “Me Time” actor recently offered an update on his family life, months after relocating with them from Los Angeles to a new home in Las Vegas. Speaking to E! News, the actor shared that his decision came after realizing he wanted to put the pursuit of his children’s ambitions before his own.

“I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs,” he remarked. “Everybody is thriving there. It’s been great.”

Wahlberg shares four children — Ella (19), Michael (16), Brendan (14), and Grace (12) —with his wife, Rhea Durham.

In an October 2022 interview with “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood, the actor revealed that since moving to California “many years ago to pursue acting,” he’s only made a couple of movies in the entire time that he relocated.

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer,” he continued. “This made a lot more sense for us.”

“We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids,” he went on to share, “There’s lot of opportunity here. I’m really excited about the future.”

Wahlberg spoke to E! News on April 28 and says he’s doing more than focusing on family time in Las Vegas.

“I saw Adele. I saw Bruno Mars,” he said. “I’ve seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There’s so much to do in Vegas, and it’s so exciting.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com