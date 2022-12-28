Mark Wahlberg shows off toned physique during a Christmas vacation beach day with wife Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg put his toned body on display with his wife, Rhea Durham, the day after Christmas.

The actor, 51, was spotted in turquoise swim trunks as he relaxed on Barbados’ white sand beaches. Durham, 44, was seen kissing her husband of 13 years in the crystal clear water.

The couple’s children — Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12 — were not spotted in the images but likely celebrated the Christmas holiday with their parents on the tropical getaway.

In October, Wahlberg revealed he and his wife moved their three children out of Hollywood and to Nevada to give them a "better life."

"So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us," the actor explained on an episode of "The Talk."

"So, we came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's a lot of opportunity here. I'm really excited about the future."

On Thursday, the "Father Stu" star shared a video on Instagram of him in a gym with his workout pal, Tom Dowd, "getting ready for the Christmas holiday."

Dowd is the co-founder of Wahlberg’s Performance Inspired Nutrition company. The duo founded the fitness brand in 2015.

"Nobody was hurt making this video!!" Wahlberg captioned the workout video with Dowd.

In April, Wahlberg admitted that gaining 30 pounds for his film, "Father Stu," took a toll on him. The actor stars as Stuart Long, an amateur boxer-turned-priest who suffers from a degenerative and incurable muscular disorder.

"I put on 30 pounds and went from being a guy who was in fighting shape to a guy who was wheelchair-bound, suffering from a rare muscular generative disease," he told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

"I was just turning 50 by the time we finished the movie, and I was eating 11,000 calories a day," he shared. "That drastic weight really took a toll on me over the course of the last seven, eight months."

Wahlberg, who chronicles his daily no-nonsense workouts, described how he put on the pounds for the role.

"I tried to do it in a healthy way," the star explained to the outlet. "It was a dozen eggs and a dozen pieces of bacon, two baked potatoes, a Porterhouse steak, two bowls of white rice and a glass of olive oil. The first two weeks were high proteins. The second two weeks were a lot of carbs. The last two weeks starches and then sodium, just to kind of get as bloated as possible."

