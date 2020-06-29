Mark Wernig, CFP® Named to InvestmentNews' 2020 40 Under 40 List

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors is proud to announce that Mark Wernig, CFP® has been named to InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40 list for 2020. Mark was chosen from a nationwide pool of about 1,000 nominees by a panel of reporters, editors, and other representatives of InvestmentNews to make a list of 40 talented individuals. Mark is the second Dowling & Yahnke advisor to be honored by the nomination—Grant Webster, CFP®, CDFA® receiving the title in 2019.

Since 1991, Dowling & Yahnke has offered time-tested, objective financial planning advice and investment management services designed for the financial health of our clients. Located in San Diego, California, the Firm manages approximately $4 billion for more than 1,000 clients, primarily individuals, families, and nonprofit organizations. Dowling & Yahnke is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in San Diego as measured by discretionary assets under management. (PRNewsfoto/Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors) More

InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40 project strives to award the young talent that is rarely recognized in the financial advice industry. By rewarding these honorees, InvestmentNews hopes to reveal the promising future for the industry.

"The 2020 class of 40 Under 40 honorees represent the best of the future of the financial advice community," said George B. Moriarty, Chief Content Officer of InvestmentNews. "These men and women have already made their marks on the industry through exceptional leadership and service to their communities."

Prior to joining Dowling & Yahnke in 2015, Mark proudly served nearly eleven years in the U.S. Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer. He is presently a Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Mark humbly serves on the board for both the San Diego Military Advisory Council and Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton. In addition, Mark is the San Diego Ambassador for the CFP Board and a CFP board member for the Workforce Development Advisory Group where he provides guidance on programs to attract the next generation of financial planners. He is also an active board member for Cancer for College, a group providing need-based college scholarships and educational experiences to cancer survivors.

To learn more about Mark Wernig, the other 2020 winners, awards and the luncheon please visit www.40under40inadvice.com.

About Dowling & Yahnke, LLC

For more information, visit www.dywealth.com.

InvestmentNews Disclosures: InvestmentNews accepted nominations of professionals from all sides of the financial advisory industry, including registered investment advisers, registered representatives, financial planners, brokers, insurance agents, certified public accountants, bank trust officers, firm executives and those working for industry organizations. Nominees' eligibility for the 40 Under 40 list were based on the following criteria: accomplishment to date, contribution to the industry, leadership, and promise. There was no fee to participate.

