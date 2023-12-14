Mark Williams ‘making progress’ with back injury. Will he play for Hornets this weekend?

Mark Williams said he’s been “making progress” with his back injury — but doubts he’ll suit up for the Charlotte Hornets this weekend.

Williams hasn’t played since Friday, when he logged 20 minutes in the team’s 119-116 win over Toronto. The 7-footer has been dealing with a back contusion and missed three of Charlotte’s past four games.

“I doubt it,” Williams told The Observer on Thursday about his chances of playing against the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers. “We’re just working on it each day, getting treatment on it non-stop. Just trying to get back out there.

“Making progress, going day-by-day, just seeing each day how it feels. Just trying to get back on the court as quickly and healthily as I can.”

Charlotte (7-15), which will release its official injury report at 5 p.m. Friday, has been plagued by injuries throughout this young season. In addition to Williams and star point guard LaMelo Ball, reserve PJ Washington exited four minutes into Wednesday’s loss to Miami.

The undermanned Hornets head into their matchups Friday and Saturday having dropped four of their past five games.

“Even though our record wouldn’t say so, I think we’re starting to play better basketball,” forward Gordon Hayward said. “The versatility that we have, the amount of weapons that we have — lot of guys that can really fill it up.”

Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards paints a shoe with children facing life-threatening conditions at the “Hornets Hoopin’ Holidays” event Thursday at Spectrum Center.

‘Puts everything into perspective’

Nick Richards, JT Thor, Hayward and Williams walked into Spectrum Center’s “Flight Deck” on Thursday afternoon.

Each of them sat down at a table, where they were greeted by children facing life-threatening conditions and their families. Hugo the Hornet, along with other team officials, distributed white sneakers and paint to each table.

The children and players each came up with unique designs for their new shoes as the kids and families engaged in conversations with the players.

“It puts everything in perspective,” Hayward told The Observer. “Especially this time of year. To see kids like this and they have a smile on their face, still, with everything. Just to be present and enjoy the moment with them, for me — as a father — is a lot of fun.”

Said Williams: “It’s definitely nice to take a step back from the grit and grind of the season and do stuff like this. It’s something that puts a smile on your face, for them. The kids are having a blast, and we’re having fun too.”

Good afternoon from Spectrum Center!



Gordon Hayward, Nick Richards, JT Thor and Mark Williams are painting sneakers with children who have life-threatening illnesses at the inaugural @hornets Hoopin’ Holidays event.



Much more to come on the team for @theobserver! pic.twitter.com/ifoN0u7sZH — Shane Connuck (@shane_connuck) December 14, 2023

What the Hornets said about the upcoming home games

“We’ve got a tough stretch coming up,” Hayward said. “Hopefully we can find a way to win some of these games, it’s always fun to play in front of your home crowd. But we’ve just got to take it one day at a time and worry about getting better.”

Hayward scored 20 points in the Hornets’ loss to Miami on Wednesday, and point guard Terry Rozier led the way with 28 points.

Richards played all 40 minutes amid Williams’ absence and grabbed 10 rebounds.

“It’ll be good for us,” Williams said. “The energy at home, the grind of the little road trips we have. We’re excited.”