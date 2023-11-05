Mark Williams scores 27 as Hornets rally to edge Pacers 125-124

Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) shoots in front of Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Williams scored 27 points, Gordon Hayward had 23 and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Terry Rozier scored 22 and has scored 20 or more in all five Hornets games this season.

Tyrese Haliburton tied a career high with 43 points to lead the Pacers, who have lost three of their last four.

Williams, who made 9 of 12 shots and had a team-high seven rebounds, scored nine points in the fourth quarter to help Charlotte rally.

He scored on a layup with 1:03 left to give the Hornets a 125-122 lead. The Pacers closed the deficit to 125-124 on a Buddy Hield's basket with 29 seconds left. Hield was fouled but missed the potential game-tying free throw.

Haliburton had a chance but Charlotte's LeMelo Ball, who had 11 assists, forced a turnover before he could get a shot off.

Rozier suffered a left groin strain and needed to be helped off the floor with a little more than six minutes left in the game.

Haliburton, who had 12 assists, scored 25 points in the third quarter as Pacers erased a 54-46 halftime deficit to take a 96-92 lead. Haliburton, who tied Jordan Nwora’s franchise record for points in a quarter, sank 6 of 8 3-pointers in the quarter.

After the Pacers shot 33.3% in the first half, Indiana made 81% of its shots in the third quarter. The Hornets, who made nearly 49% from the field in the opening half, shot 65% in the third quarter.

The teams were tied at 27-all at the end of the opening quarter and Charlotte led 54-46 at halftime.

Jarace Walker, the Pacers first-round draft pick, was sidelined by a respiratory infection.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Charlotte will play its third consecutive road game in Dallas on Sunday.

Pacers: Host San Antonio on Monday in the third game of a five-game homestand.

