Mark Woods: From Delaney to Deegan, Jacksonville mayor's office has been Alice's office

Alice Newman, front office manager in the Jacksonville mayor's office, recently celebrated 25 years in City Hall, going back to her start with the Delaney administration.

Portraits of Jacksonville mayors line the wall across from Alice Newman’s desk on the fourth floor of City Hall.

While the mayors are the public faces of the city, her face and voice have been greeting people since 1995.

She is often the first person someone meets when entering the offices of the mayor and staff. Her voice is often what someone hears when calling the mayor’s office.

It’s hard to calculate just how many calls she has answered through the years. Easily tens of thousands. People wanting help. People wanting to vent. People wanting to talk to the mayor. People just wanting to talk to someone. And Alice becomes that someone.

Her official title is Front Office Manager. She describes what she does in her job — what she has been doing for 25 years and four mayors — as “taking care of my family on the floor,” handling paperwork, greeting people, and being “kind of a gatekeeper and shock absorber.”

She deals with the haves and the have-nots, with the powerful and the powerless, striving to treat all the way she would want to be treated.

“When it comes down to Alice,” she says, “I just see you as a person.”

From Delaney to Deegan

While she has greeted generations of local media who’ve come to the mayor’s office for stories, she says she says she’s not used to being the subject of news stories. But it’s worth noting that a search of the Times-Union archives shows her name has appeared in the paper before. Many times, actually. Mostly in the bowling results.

At age 65, with nine grandchildren, she’s still an avid bowler (with a 180 average).

She grew up on the Southside, went to Wolfson High School and played all kinds of sports. Basketball, softball, track.

She says that after high school she considered going to the University of Florida on an athletic scholarship, but ended up staying in Jacksonville, working at St. Vincent’s Hospital, then Barnett Computing Company.

She did that for 15 years before being laid off. At the time, she was a single mother with four children. She decided to go back to school, at Florida State College at Jacksonville, where she got a job in the administrative office.

That led to her applying for a job in City Hall in 1995. She became a receptionist with Victim Services. In a matter of months, she already had made an impression on those who came in contact with her.

One day her boss called her in to tell the new mayor, John Delaney, wanted to hire her.

“One of our first hires, and has to be the most enduring,” Delaney said this week. “She still has the same upbeat, positive approach to meeting guests and handling phone calls. … That job is not an easy one.”

It’s a job that involves both logistics and diplomacy.

Delaney says that nearly everyone who calls the mayor’s office has a problem, and Alice needs to know where in City Hall to route them. And while doing that, he says, she somehow manages to treat everyone as if their call is the most important of the day.

She says she learned from Naomi Glover, who worked for five mayors, from Hans Tanzler to Delaney.

The job takes patience and compassion. But sometimes, when someone is rude, she says it takes saying, “You're not going to talk to me that way when I’m in the process of helping you. With all due respect, let me put you on a little hold.”

When she comes back, often the caller has calmed down and she says, “Now let’s see if we can start over.”

After so many years and so many calls, it’s hard for any to stand out in her memory. But there was one in 2004 that comes to mind.

A caller said he was holding an attorney hostage in Riverplace Tower.

While it wasn’t unusual for her to field calls from people with mental health issues, making wild statements that were far from true, she says that “for some reason I had a gut feeling about this one.”

She took it seriously and notified others. It turned out that the caller had indeed barged into the Rogers Towers office of Chris Hazelip with a loaded handgun, saying he chose the firm because it represented the family business of then-Mayor John Peyton.

As the building was evacuated, Peyton talked to the hostage-taker on the phone. The attorney, who helped talk the gunman out of harming him or himself, went on to write a book about the experience. The gunman went to prison. Alice went back to managing the mayor’s office.

It’s an appointed job. So whenever there is a change in mayors, there often is uncertainty. And in her case, there is one gap in her time in City Hall.

A few months after Alvin Brown became mayor, he notified many of the holdover mayoral appointments, including Alice Newman, that he was accepting their requested resignations.

After 17 years in the mayor’s office, she knew people all over town. She ended up being hired to work at the Jacksonville Port Authority for then-CEO Paul Anderson. She says being at JAXPORT turned out to be a blessing, a chance to learn more about another part of the city.

When Lenny Curry was elected mayor, he asked her to come back to City Hall.

“At first I was like no, no, no,” she said.

But after talking to him, she agreed to return. She spent eight years working for Curry. And when Donna Deegan was elected, the new mayor told the longtime office manager not to worry about her job — that she appreciated her institutional knowledge and wanted her to keep doing what she has been doing since the Delaney days.

Alice Newman recently hit 25 years in City Hall. This is somewhat of a feat in any workplace, but particularly in a place like this.

During that time, she has worked for Republicans and Democrats. And by the nature of her job, she has worked with everyone.

“I don’t look at parties,” she said. “Never have. People are people.”

